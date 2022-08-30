MultiVersus might be adding Big Chungus, based on new trademark

Warner Bros platform fighter MultiVersus has plenty of great characters to choose from, and studio Player First Games continues to add new ones to the roster. If a recent trademark is to be believed, then everyone’s favorite big Bugs Bunny meme will be arriving in the future.

You’ve likely seen him in a meme or two (or simply just in the image at the top of this article), but Big Chungus is a heftier version of Bugs Bunny first seen in a Looney Tunes cartoon featuring Elmer Fudd. Most recently, he’s been named in a trademark filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (as spotted by Eurogamer). The trademark, which covers the likes of video games, television, movies, and merchandise, includes a drawing of Big Chungus, and it’s likely intended to lay the groundwork for the heavy bunny’s inclusion in MultiVersus.

The question is whether Big Chungus will be a totally new character or simply a skin option for Bugs Bunny, one of MultiVersus’ most quirky characters to play. Given the size difference between the two characters and the way game animation works, a separate character would seem to be the more likely choice. Big Chungus could stand beside other heavy hitters like Garnet and Batman.

It’s certainly not the first time MultiVersus has embraced a meme with its character roster. Scooby Doo’s Shaggy is playable in large part because of the Ultra Instinct memes that he’s embodied in internet posts in recent years. Morty from the beloved Rick and Morty is arguably a living meme too.

This also wouldn’t be the first time Warner Bros. has canonized Big Chungus in one of its works. The character makes a quick cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is also where MultiVersus gets its version of LeBron James. Big Chungus is a playable character in the mobile game Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem as well, though it would seem both of these inclusions happened before a proper trademark was filed.