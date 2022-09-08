MultiVersus players are reporting a game-breaking Gizmo bug

MultiVersus’ new update today brought a ton of changes to the game’s hitbox/hurtbox system, projectile system, and introduced the new cuddly character: Gizmo from the Gremlins series. Gizmo, released as a support character for the game’s 2v2 mode, was to bring a flurry of adorable kindness to your team with his skills and singing prowess. But instead, players have found a devious game-breaking bug that makes Gizmo a little less useful.

Posted by Twitter user @Soudox11, there is reportedly a bug with Gizmo’s up special that causes him to disappear under the map, turning the match into a 1v2. As a team-based game, the consequences of losing your ally for the match are obvious, making this a pretty devastating bug.

@Tony_Huynh there's a bug with Gizmo's Up Special that makes you go under the map and turns the match into a 1v2 xD pic.twitter.com/5eKyh8DS9m — Soudox (@Soudox11) September 8, 2022

It’s difficult to see how to replicate this bug, but the video shows Wonder Woman fighting an uphill battle against Harley Quinn and Shaggy alone, with Gizmo nowhere to be found. Gizmo’s Up Special is “Gizmo-A-Go-Go,” which allows him to attach to an ally’s back and remove debuffs. You can also use his other moves and attacks while in this state. You can also see in the video that the blue team had not lost any lives, meaning Gizmo should be fighting alongside Wonder Woman.

The most recent MultiVersus update, in addition to Gizmo, saw a change in the game’s hitboxes, hurtboxes, and projectiles. Characters like Arya and Bugs Bunny also saw some balance adjustments, as well as several of the game’s perks.