Players discover Destiny 2’s Telesto is broken again and believe it could be the start of a community event

Following yesterday’s weekly reset in Destiny 2, players found that Telesto, an Exotic Fusion Rifle that’s been broken more times than anything else in the game, is now broken again. However, it looks like developer Bungie broke the gun on purpose, causing it to spark, smoke, and send out a mysterious signal that players are convinced is linked to a community event.

Once players have updated Destiny 2 to the latest version, they can equip Telesto and load into any location where it’s possible to shoot a weapon and find that it’ll start to smoke and spark. Then, if they fire the weapon, it’ll shoot its usual blast of purple projectiles. Now though, they’ll slowly move away from you in a distinct pattern before flying into the sky and exploding like fireworks.

Players can fix Telesto by holding the reload button or firing enough times to cause their Guardian to reload manually. The weapon will fire normally after that. Any time players fast travel or move to a new destination, though, they’ll find that the weapon is broken again until they repeat this process.

TELESTO is sparking, smoking and shooting out what I believe could be coded patterns into the sky



you have to hold reload to literally smack it to get it firing normally again



no, this is not your average Telesto bug. Get to work… pic.twitter.com/vOy9NNtdJW — Paul Telesto (@PaulTassi) November 8, 2022

Players are scrambling to uncover why Telesto is broken, and most agree that it must be linked to a community event. The general consensus is that the patterns are constellations that may link with the Season of Plunder and mark a location on some sort of star chart. Telesto also blinks when not being fired before being fixed, and some players think this could be a message hidden in morse code.

Earlier in the season, Light.gg, a database that works using the Bungie API, uncovered the Triumphs of an event for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. This season ends in just over 30 days, leaving very little time for this event to take place. Bungie may have broken Telesto this week to give players time to learn about the event by working together before it starts with next week’s reset. It would be a good time, too, since the Festival of the Lost just ended.

Telesto being broken isn’t anything new for long-time Destiny 2 players. The weapon is unique because it fires a series of projectiles that explode a short while after attaching to a surface or enemy. Each projectile is counted as an individual element, which has led to many issues and exploits in the past. Bungie is almost certainly using the gimmick of just how broken this weapon is perceived to be to get players to engage with an upcoming reveal for the community.