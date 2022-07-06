Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi named cover athletes for NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

On July 5, 2K kicked off the promotion for NBA 2K23, by confirming that #23, Michael Jordan, will be on the cover of two special editions for the upcoming simulation basketball game. One day later, 2K Sports announced that in addition to the two previously announced special editions of NBA 2K23, a third one will be released when 2K23 launches this coming September. The third special edition will be focused on the WNBA, and two of the league’s most prominent players will be on the cover.

On the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will be two of the league’s most successful athletes, in Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird and the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi. Taurasi is the league’s all-time scoring leader, while Bird has won four WNBA Championships and is the league’s all-time leader in assists. The two have also shined on the international stage, each winning five Olympic Gold Medals for the United States of America.

This will be the second time that the NBA 2K franchise has received a special WNBA edition. For NBA 2K22, WNBA star and former U.S. Olympian Candace Parker was on the cover as part of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of the game. The NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will be available exclusively at GameStop in both the United States and Canada.

Additionally, 2K announced that it will be making a significant charitable donation, in conjunction with the cover reveal of the WNBA Edition of 2K23. NBA 2K has partnered with the WNBA to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports. The donation will give young female basketball players access to youth basketball, by covering the registration fees for 550 income-restricted families.

This is the second cover reveal for NBA 2K23. The third NBA 2K23 cover release announcement is scheduled to take place on July 7.