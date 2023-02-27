NBA 2K23: How to get 98 OVR Moments Damian Lillard in MyTeam

Well, Damian Lillard did it again. The Trail Blazers star scored 71 points on February 26 against the Houston Rockets, another addition to what has been an incredibly strong season for the former NBA 2K cover athlete. In honor of his performance, the NBA 2K23 team released yet another Moments item of Lillard in MyTeam — one that is a 98 OVR. So, how can you bring “Dame-Time” to 2K23? Let’s take a look.

How to get Moments Monk in MyTeam

Traditionally, Moments cards have required MyTeam players to pick a different version of the Moments featured player and replicate that individual’s stat line. For example, the Moments Jalen Duren required players to use one of Duren’s two other cards to score points and rebounds that matched his numbers from January 23.

On the other hand, the 2K team has also dropped Moments card that can be obtained straight from the Token Market. In fact, 2K released two Moments cards of this variety on February 27: this version of Lillard and a 96 OVR item of Kings SG/PG Malik Monk.

In order to get 98 OVR Damian Lillard, all that’s needed is 250 Tokens. This is the same total of Tokens required for the 97 OVR Moments Damian Lillard that went live in late January 2023. Tokens can be obtained in a variety of different ways, including logging in to MyTeam on a daily basis, completing Agendas, and all kinds of other ways.

There’s no option to complete Agendas for this item, so keep in mind that the only place to get this card is through the Token Market. We should also note that other Moments cards that previously had a series of limited-time Agendas attached to them, like 97 OVR Donovan Mitchell and 96 OVR Lauri Markkanen, can also be obtained through the Token Market.