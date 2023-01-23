The Resilience stat and Font of Might Mod are getting drastic changes in Destiny 2 for Lightfall

It’s been less than a week since Bungie unveiled its massive changes for Destiny 2’s build crafting system for the upcoming Lightfall expansion. The dramatic changes will modify how players construct their Guardian builds, hopefully leaving more creativity. Following those details, Bungie developers have confirmed some of those changes ahead of the official release. Namely, the Resilience stat is going to be nerfed, and there will be a legs mod that works similarly to the Font of Might one but doesn’t quite get to the same damage power.

The details for these changes were shared in an interview with PCGamer and design lead Rodney Thompson. Thompson confirmed that Resilience would receive a nerf for Lightfall, and it would not provide as much damage reduction against combatant as it currently does.

Related: A new Neon-laced trailer for Destiny 2 Lightfall shows off Neomuna

As it stands, when players reach tier 10 with Resilience, they receive a 40% damage reduction, but when Lightfall launches, if players reach that same tier, the damage reduction goes down to 30%. For some min-maxing players, this could mean prioritizing this stat far less than they have in previous seasons. However, Thompson did reveal that at lower levels, Resilience would provide more damage reduction, potentially making it less valuable to maximize a character’s Resilience.

On top of this, Thompson also talked about how there would be a similar mod to Font of Might appearing as a leg armor mod in Lightfall. The leg armor mod would provide weapon damage of a specific damage type based on the stacks of the players’ Armor Charge, which is them picking up Orbs of Power or Fire Sprites. The base damage output would be 10%, but if a player has multiple copies of this mod, they could reach 22%, and this is three points off from the Font of Might damage bonus.

The big difference between this upcoming mod and Font of Might is that players can pick what type of damage type the bonus will provide. This provides far more player creativity and flexibility for their build, which seems to be the huge point Bungie wants to hit with Lightfall, especially by introducing 10 loadout slots for every player on their Guardians. Players should be able to quickly swap between these prebuilt loadouts without having to rummage through their gear or reserve every piece in their inventory.

Creativity appears to be at the forefront of Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, giving more players a chance to use the type of Guardian they want to play when they reach the end game. We can expect more detailed breakdowns of everything coming over to Lightfall ahead of its February 28 release. For those who have already poured hundreds of hours into Destiny 2, the changes are going to be wild.