Warner Bros’ MultiVersus gameplay leaked

Five minutes of gameplay footage from WB Games’ upcoming free-to-play Super Smash Bros. inspired game MultiVersus has been leaked online. The leaked look at MultiVersus’ gameplay comes more than a month after the game’s most recent tech test that took place from February 25 through March 7, which is probably where the footage was leaked from.

The leaked footage features multiple one-on-one matches featuring familiar Warner Bros. characters, including Batman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Garnet, Jake the Dog, and Velma. The names are not shocking as some of them were already announced, but previous leaks and datamines suggest more characters are possibly coming to the free-to-play 2D fighter, including Godzilla, Taz, and LeBron James.

MultiVersus is being developed by Player First Games and was officially announced back in November following rumors of its existence as it wasn’t the best-kept secret. When it releases, players will be able to team up with their friends or in solo gameplay as characters from Warner Bros. properties, including DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Steven Universe, Adventure Time, Game of Thrones, and more.

The title is set to feature one-on-one, two-on-two, and four-player free-for-all game modes. Warner Bros has also confirmed its 2D crossover fighting game will feature full cross-play support and roll-back netcode. MultiVersus is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2022.