MultiVersus is getting another tech test next week, sign-ups open now

When Warner Bros. unveiled free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus, the internet was understandably intrigued. If you want a chance to throw down as Superman, Bugs Bunny, the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme, and more, good news: a second tech test is happening very soon.

Announced by the game’s Twitter account, the next test will run from Friday, February 25 to Monday, March 7, offering a full 10 days to jump in. You can sign up on the official website for a chance to be invited. You’ll be prompted to give the expected information like your name, email, preferred platform, and region. Note that this second tech test is limited to the US, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

🚨✉️ Telegram for the Multiverse: Our second Tech Test is just around the corner! Be sure to register if you haven't already. We'll let you know once invitations have been sent with next steps. That's all folks! https://t.co/It28WAhEoD pic.twitter.com/OScLFntTH1 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) February 18, 2022

As for the game’s full release date, MultiVersus is currently slated to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2022. Given that this is the second tech test in just a few months, the developers do seem to be on track to release the game this year.

