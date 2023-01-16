Alhaitham and Xiao make an edgy appearance in Genshin Impact Version 3.4 banners

You could make a weapon with all of the edge coming in Genshin Impact Version 3.4’s next Character Event Wish banners. The broody and handsome Alhaitham is a new 5-star Dendro character making his playable debut next version, while everyone’s favorite edgy Yaksha Xiao will also be available through a re-run banner. These characters are joined by a group of 4-star characters who will also receive a rate-up.

Alhaitham is a member of the Sumeru Akademiya and the Akademiya’s Scribe. Holding a high position of power, Alhaitham was able to leverage his intellect and connections to help us out in our Sumeru journey, assisting us in the freedom of the Dendro Archon, Nahida. Now, he’ll contribute his combat strength for us with his debut as a playable character. Projected to be a main DPS, Alhaitham will dish out tons of damage and high numbers.

Dear Travelers,

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18!

Xiao is a 5-star Anemo character and has been featured in the game before. This marks his fourth appearance in the Character Event Wish banner, so older players are more likely to have this character already. New players, though, will appreciate his edgy personality and his fun pogo-stick playstyle. He remains competitive to this day too, where the damage is concerned.

These two characters are joined by a 4-star roster of Yaoyao, Yun Jin, and Xinyan. Yaoyao is a Dendro character and will be the element’s first healer, giving Dendro some much-needed survivability. Yun Jin is a Geo character and a niche buffer, able to increase the damage of others’ Normal Attack DMG. Finally, Xinyan is a Pyro character and is generally considered to be quite weak.

Alhaitham and Xiao will be available to summon on January 18 when Genshin Impact Version 3.4 drops. Be sure to gather all the Primogems you need before then.