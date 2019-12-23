PS5 vs Xbox Series X: What We Know So Far

We have seen both Sony confirm that the PS5 and Microsoft their next Xbox, the Xbox Series X, are in active development. Details of the PS5 were first unveiled to WIRED in some time with programmer Mark Cerny. The information that came out during an interview with Playstation CEO Jim Ryan for CNET showed us more details and the latest reveal earlier in October.

Microsoft used its stage during E3 in June to unveil the new system using a video with several developers sharing their stories about the desires and expectations of gamers, while also sharing details of what the new console can do. Phil Spencer confirmed the name of the new system at the Game Awards in December.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X - What exactly do we know?

Well, we know that both consoles will be coming to stores in the Holiday season of 2020.

Both consoles will be ditching old, mechanical hard-drives and instead will be utilizing an SSD. This SSD is probably one of the most significant advancements in technology in recent years, allows for exponentially lower loading times and other quality of life features. A demonstration video for Marvel’s Spiderman has already shown the difference that an SSD can make, even to an actual game, as shown below.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

Secondly, they will both be utilizing the power of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen Processor technology to power their systems. This hardware is significant as the technology is not even available (at the time of writing) to the crowd that this would generally excite the most, the PC gaming and building community.

Thirdly, both games console will support games in 8K, double the current 4K standard, which is already available on their PS4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles. They will also both be able to handle Ray-tracing, a technology that is very ambitious but will make a noticeable difference in the way games use reflections.

Finally, both companies appear to be utilizing Cloud-based gaming tech, though Microsoft so far is the only one to announce it with xCloud officially.

For the PS5, we know there is still a big drive for Virtual Reality gaming. The PSVR headset getting used with the PS4 is very much part of Sony's strategy. Mark Cerny, in the WIRED article, was quoted as saying, “I won't go into the details of our VR strategy today, beyond saying that VR is very important to us and that the current PSVR headset is compatible with the new console.”

However, there have been reports that a new Virtual Reality headset could be set to debut with the system. There are a minimum amount of details at the moment. There's the chance updated hardware, and potentially wireless capability could get included with the new headset. These features could make it easier to play and give access to higher resolution gameplay with a more powerful new console.

Cerny also confirmed that the console would have some backward compatibility with the PS4 due to the similarities in architecture. Whether it will have more than this or continue to use the Playstation Now service for older games is yet to be seen.

Jim Ryan also previously confirmed some cross-compatibility with the next Playstation, where you can begin by playing a game on PS4, and then continue the game you are playing on PS5. These new features would be helpful for those looking to complete a game on their new PS5 console, having started it on their PS4. It also means that there will likely be plenty of support for the PS4 when after the PS5 releases.

The extent of the backward compatibility, however, is still up in the air with the official confirmation of the console not showing any information about it. But Sony is later confirming it is “verifying” the ability to bring backward compatibility.

The designs of the controller have only come out as a rumor. However, we do know that the controllers will include adaptive triggers, meaning there's a more realistic touch to them. The rumble will work in tandem with the speakers on the pad. There's the rumor of an AI voice assistant for the console, and a microphone hole in the controller would add credibility to this.

In terms of games, there are no confirmed titles yet. With the all-new console generation coming out, we can expect a plethora of new games to get announced for the systems. We can also include the likelihood of updated versions of some of the best games currently on the market, such as Fortnite, FIFA, and Call of Duty. We have compiled a list of games that we would expect to be available at launch for the PS5.

For the Xbox One successor, we learned that the official name, previously known as Project Scarlett, is the Xbox Series X and that not only will it be capable of 8K, but it will also run at 120hz, meaning it will increase possible frame-rates to up to 120 per second. It will also use variable frame-rates, something which will help developers when it comes to balancing power output on their games between image quality and frame-rate.

The console will also be hardware accelerated for the first time, something which allows developers to push the boundaries of the console further than ever before. The processor is also reportedly set to dedicate cores directly for Ray-Tracing technology. Considering the amount of power the tech requires is an incredible amount to produce, there is intrigue to see if Microsoft can pull this one off reliably.

We now also know what it looks like, as the picture at the top shows. It’s ditched the small form factor of traditional consoles in favor of a look more associated with desktops, with a concave grille at the top of the unit. The reaction to it has been mixed, but it may have been a necessary step to ensure that the promised tech can be accomplished. Microsoft has, however, confirmed that previous peripherals, such as Xbox One Elite controllers, will work with the next-gen system.

A big plus for the new system is that titles from all previous Xbox systems will be backwards compatible with it. The backwards compatible feature means that if you harbor an extensive collection of Xbox One games that are still on your to-play list, or you’ve kept classics from the older generations of Xbox, the Series X will always be able to play them all. Considering that this has been a sticking point for the Playstation brand for the last two generations, this is a piece of excellent news for Microsoft to announce early.

A powerful camera is rumored to be shipping with the console too. The original Xbox One got shipped with the controversial Kinect camera. However, it’s likely the more prominent focus for this new camera is going to be on streaming and sharing content. It’s likely to be a more significant push for social interactions more than to add games to use it with.

Currently, there are four confirmed games for the new system, with the only game so far to be confirmed to launch with Xbox Series X being Halo Infinite. The other announced games are Senua’s Saga: Hellbade 2 from Nina Theory, Everwild from Rare Games, and a new installment in Forza Motorsport, likely Forza 8. All of these will be console exclusives for the Xbox Series X. Similar to the PS5, we should expect a plethora of games to get announced as we draw closer to the release.

Both consoles will likely see a lot more crossover in terms of their capabilities as they move closer to the current pinnacle of technology. Both are likely to be some way off. Neither of the console's physical models has come out to the public yet. We should know more about both consoles soon.

