Where to Destroy Snowflake Decorations in Fortnite

Winterfest continues in Fortnite, and today you will need to destroy snowflake decorations. After you visit the Winterfest Cabin, open your present, and grab your daily Holiday Stocking, it's time for a new challenge. It has been a good time in Fortnite, with lots of free loot and skins up for grabs thanks to these daily challenges.

The best place to go to do this challenge is a mustard-colored house in Pleasant Park. Pleasant Park lives up to its name with the Winterfest decorations you can find there, including snowflake decorations hanging in the windows of this house. You can see the exact location of the house marked on the map above.

Just jump from the Battle Bus and head for Pleasant Park, then go into the mustard-colored house. There are always some weapons that have spawned in this building, so grab one and head upstairs. Take out both snowflake decorations you can see on the landing, then head into the room on the left and take out one more to finish this challenge. You only need to destroy three of them, and you can get it all wrapped up very quickly at this location.

Pleasant Park is a pretty busy area, so be sure to get this one done quickly, as there will be lots of players around looking to shoot the decorations, and if they can't they will more than likely shoot you.

When you are done, finish out the match as usual. If you need help with any other Winterfest Challenges, we have useful guides on how to finish them all very quickly. If you still need to do some, you have until Jan. 7, which is when Winterfest will end. If you have yet to grab the Woolly Warrior and Holiday Tree skins, we also have guides to help you do that.

Next page