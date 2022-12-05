All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Playing Fortnite may not grant you a platinum trophy or a higher gamerscore, though completionists will still have their hands full unlocking all of Chapter 4 Season 1’s Achievements (otherwise known as Legacies). These are special badges that are granted to your Career tab once you have pulled off difficult feats, such as winning a match or spending hefty amounts of Gold. However, as Achievements are tied to particular seasons, collectors will need to act fast to obtain them. Here’s every Achievement and Legacy in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Every unlockable Legacy and Achievement in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

As there are more than 40 Legacy Achievements in Chapter 4 Season 1, they have been broken down into four different types: Collection, Victory, Weapon, and General. General Legacy Achievements are badges that reward you for doing basic tasks, like throwing an item, while others like Collection Achievements require you to meet all NPCs and characters on the map. You can find each Chapter 4 Season 1 achievement below, sorted by category and alphabetical order.

Collection Achievements

Aquatic Conquerer : Caught every type of fish during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Caught every type of fish during Chapter 4 Season 1. Belle of the Ball: Met every Character during Chapter 4 Season 1.

General Achievements

A Dragon’s Hoard : Collected 1000 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Collected 1000 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 1. A Rogue’s Discount : Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 1. Catapult ‘Em : Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 1. Discount Viscount : Spent 250 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Spent 250 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 1. Enter the Kingdom : Landed at the new map in Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Landed at the new map in Chapter 4 Season 1. Feast and Be Merry! : Threw a consumable during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Threw a consumable during Chapter 4 Season 1. In Darkest Knight : Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 1. In Shining Armor : Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 1. None Above the Kingdom : Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Chapter 4 Season 1. Poached : Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Chapter 4 Season 1. Ratcatcher : Completed a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Completed a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 1. Ruler of the Realm : Reached Season Level 100 during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Reached Season Level 100 during Chapter 4 Season 1. Rumbled : Won a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 1. Rumbled, Royally : Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. You Demanded Satisfaction: Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool during Chapter 4 Season 1.

Victory Achievements

A Court of Three : Won 10 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 10 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. A Full Chivalry : Won 10 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 10 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. A Full Company : Won a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 1. A Kingdom of Two : Won 100 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 100 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. A Three-Headed Dragon : Won 100 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 100 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. Ageless Knight : Won 10 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 10 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. Ageless Squire : Won a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 1. Ageless Supreme : Won 100 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 100 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. Four Knights : Won a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 1. None Can Stand Against You : Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 1. Squad of Legend : Won 100 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won 100 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 1. Sword and Shield : Won a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 1.

: Won a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 1. The Heir and The Spare: Won 10 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 1.

Weapon Achievements