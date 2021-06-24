All Arenas quality-of-life changes in Genesis Collection Event update Apex Legends

Arenas is shaping up be a pretty standard part of Apex Legends, and with that, changes are steadily rolling out to the secondary game mode that same way they are to Battle Royale with each update. The Genesis Collection Event is the first major update since Arenas released, it has brought a bunch of Arenas changes. Some of the updates have been specifically to Legend ability availability, and Arenas Shop prices, but this article will focus on the general things that are making Arenas a more enjoyable experience.

All Quality-of-Life changes

In-game scoreboard now on the right side of the map screen It will show ally and enemy kills and damage

In-game way to report players You can access it via the map screen



In rounds 3-9, players will now spawn with a Shield Battery This is in addition to the initial 2 shield cells and 2 syringes, not instead of This is most likely to make up for the price shifts in the Arenas Shop



