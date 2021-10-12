All Burenia Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

As you explore Planet ZDR in Metroid Dread, you’ll eventually reach Burenia, the water-filled region. As with the other zones, there are plenty of collectibles to find here, including Missile Tanks that have sunk into the water. If you feel like going diving, you’ll find more ammo for your Missile Launcher.

Each Tank you grab increases your ammo count: standard ones raise it by two, while Missile+ Tanks add 10. Here’s where to find them all in Burenia.

Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: Spider Magnet, Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Missile Tank is easier to grab once you have the Cross Bomb ability, but you don’t technically need it. When you reach a flooded room with a snaking magnetic ceiling, shimmy along it with the Spider Magnet and drop down at the top of the sloped ledge. Some Beam Blocks block the path to the Tank, but you an actually jump up and shoot through the opening to ping them from a distance. Then quickly grab the ledge to tuck into your Morph Ball and roll on through to the prize.

Missile Tank #2 [+10] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this in the first fully underwater chamber in the low part of the zone. As you sink down past the fish enemies, bear left to land on a small platform that holds the Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #3 [+2] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t any special gear to find this Missile Tank, but you do need to wait until you meet Quiet Robe in Ferenia – he’ll open up a new path back in Burenia. Return here and climb the right side of the newly opened room. There’s a Missile Block at the top you can shoot out to find a Tank inside it.

Missile Tank #4 [+10] | Requirements: Spider Magnet, Morph Ball, Flash Shift

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start from the Burenia Map Station and make your way up the rainy adjacent room on the left. Cling to the magnetic wall at the top and aim across the gap to blow away a Missile Block. Quickly use a double dash from the Flash Shift ability to clear the pressure plate and reach the ledge. Then you can tuck into your Morph Ball and drop down to the Missile Tank.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!