All Catalyst’s leaked abilities in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse is now just days away, and that means players will soon get to experience the newest Legend, Catalyst. The character is certainly going to be a stand out on the roster, as she is noted as being a defensive conjurer who can terraform and manipulate the battlefield. Although this does not provide much information regarding her moveset, it appears dataminers may have already spoiled its full reveal. Here are all of Catalyst’s potential abilities in Apex Legends.

What are Catalyst’s abilities in Apex Legends?

From a massive leak that surfaced last March, Catalyst was allegedly one of several unreleased characters to have their abilities detailed. In a Reddit post published by user Legitimate_Chapter82, the Legend is shown in an early build of the game as a “Creative Builder” who uses her ferrofluid to reinforce doors and build everything from ramps, walls, to even towers. You can discover each of these rumored moves below.

Passive ability: Reinforce

Catalyst’s Reinforce Passive ability is rumored to give players the power to strengthen nearby doors, structures, and any equipment that is placed down by other Legends’. The move allows anything affected to then take significant amounts of damage before breaking. This essentially makes Catalyst the perfect Legend when looking to stop enemies from entering into enclosed areas.

Tactical ability: Ferro Shot

It may not be her best ability, but alleged Tactical Ferro Shot emphasizes why Catalyst is a Creative Builder. It involves the Legend using her ferrofluid to build structures either on ground floors or on walls. This will even come in handy when attempting to reach higher areas, as the fluid is able to form a ramp all Legends can travel on. It is claimed Catalyst can use Ferro Shot up to three times, but once another shot is fired after that, the first structure created will disappear.

Ultimate ability: Iron Tower

Like Newcastle, Catalyst may have ability to form her own massive walls. The leaked Iron Tower Ultimate is said to birth “a tall solid column” directly underneath the Legend, resulting in her having the high ground over enemies. Of course, the Legend also have the option jump off the structure and use it as coverage. At the time of writing, it is not understood if the tower is able to take damage or be destroyed.

As developer Respawn Entertainment has yet to confirm this moveset, it is best players take the leak with a grain of salt — especially as the abilities could have changed during development. In the meantime, there is a handful of other new features to look forward in Season 15. The game’s latest Stories from the Outlands episode has given fans their first look at Catalyst’s emotional backstory and new battle royale map Stellar. Additionally, the season is also slated to launch alongside a new gifting feature in the Apex store.