How to throw and detonate a gas can in Fortnite Most Wanted

Fortnite’s Most Wanted quests make players have a lot of fun with the newly added mechanics. For the Going in Loud subcategory of the Most Wanted quest, you will have to cause as much chaos and mayhem as possible. One of the missions you will have to do is to throw and detonate a gas can, which can sound complicated, but actually isn’t. So, to help you quickly advance through these quests, here is how you can throw and detonate a gas can in the Fortnite Most Wanted quest.

How to complete the Throw and detonate a Gas Can quest in Fortnite Most Wanted

Screenshot by Gamepur

To throw and detonate a gas can in Fortnite Most Wanted, you will first have to find some gas cans. Though they are relatively spread out, there are some locations on the map where you will always find at least one. If you go to the garage northwest of the Citadel, you can find more than a dozen gas cans sitting around. This is probably the best location to find gas cans on the map. You can see the exact spot of the garage in the image above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way the quest is worded, you would think that you have to detonate the gas can while it’s in the air. However, you don’t have to do anything so complicated. Just pick up one of the gas cans from the garage (or any other location on the map) and throw it in front of you. Then, just aim at the gas can and shoot it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a few seconds, the gas can will detonate and this Fortnite Most Wanted quest will be done. If you are wondering why there are 2 objectives for this Fortnite Most Wanted quest, it is because the two actions you have to take are to throw the gas can and also detonate it.

If you just shoot at any random gas cans and those explode, and later pick up a random gas can and throw it, the quest will also complete that way. It doesn’t matter how long you wait to detonate the gas can after you’ve thrown it.