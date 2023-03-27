All Kingdra weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Kingdra is one of the several Pokémon that can appear as your opponent in Pokémon Go. Another player might be using it, it could appear in a raid, or it might be used by a Team Rocket member. Giovanni has been known to utilize this Pokémon on his team, making it a troubling encounter if you’re not prepared to take it down. A good way to do this is by identifying this Pokémon’s weaknesses. This guide covers all Kingdra’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go and how to beat them.

How to beat Kingdra in Pokémon Go – Every weakness

Like many Pokémon, Kingdra has a handful of weaknesses you can use against it, giving you the chance to land super-effective attacks during combat. It’s a Water and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak against only Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be resistant against any Fire, Steel, or Water-type moves, so you want to avoid these attacks whenever battling against it.

Of the options available, another Dragon-type might be the way to go when you need to counter it. However, to avoid having Dragon-type attacks be super-effective against them, you might be better off using a Fairy-type Pokémon. Some solid choices to use against Kingdra are Xurkitree, an Electric-type Pokémon with a Fairy-type attack, Gardevoir, Granbull, Zacian, Galarian Rapidash, Tapu Koko, or even Gholdengo, a Steel and Ghost-type Pokémon capable of using Fairy-type attacks in battle.

You can pull away from the Fairy-types, and optimize on Kingdra’s Dragon-type weaknesses. Some good choices include Salamence, Garchomp, Dragonite, Zekrom, Palkia, Dialga, or Latios, to name a few. There are several Dragon-type Pokémon that would be excellent counters to Kingdra, but again, we’d recommend the Fairy-type choices to avoid having any super-effective attacks hitting your Pokémon.

Hopefully, these choices help make it easier to counter Kingdra, especially if you’re battling against a Giovanni who has one on his team.