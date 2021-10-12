All Cataris Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

Samus Aran has been firing Missiles since the first Metroid game, and she starts Dread with the Missile Launcher ready to go – at least she holds onto some abilities after the initial power wipe. You can shoot them, but you won’t have many shots to fire at the start of the game. Luckily, Missile Expansions (or Tanks) will increase your ammo count.

Missile Tanks come in two varieties: the standards adds two more shots, while Missile+ Tanks add 10. There are lots to find in Cataris, and we’ll show you how to get them all.

Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the EMMI has been neutralized, head to the center-left part of its patrol zone. There are some narrow tunnels over here, so use your newly acquired Morph Ball to tuck into the passage and reach the Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #2 [+2] | Requirements: Spider Magnet, Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another Missile Tank on the eastern side of the EMMI Zone, southwest of the Save Station. Look for a Morph Ball tunnel that’ll take you to an isolated room. Watch out – the robot enemy in here is extremely dangerous and can easily one-shot you. Ducking in the rear corner atop the platform seems to be the safest place to hide in between volleys of Missiles. Once it’s out of the way, move across the ceiling via Spider Magnet, and you’ll reach a hidden ledge plugged with Missile Blocks. Blow them away, drop to the ledge, and tuck into a ball to roll on over to the Tank.

Missile Tank #3 [+2] | Requirements: Charge Beam, Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the far eastern end of Cataris is a Charge Beam door. Shoot through, then defeat or dodge the rock enemy on the other side. Jump to the ledge in the back corner and tuck into the alcove with your Morph Ball to reach another Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #4 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Missile Tank is found in the vertical winding passage near the elevator from Artaria. Look for a Morph Ball tunnel between the Network Station and the Recharge Station. Roll through it to grab the Tank.

Missile Tank #5 [+10] | Requirements: Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get your first Missile+ Expansion at the extreme western end of the map. Right by the Save Station is a series of narrow tunnels. Hop in there with your Morph Ball, and be mindful of the burrowing enemies that are also moving through with you. You can’t miss the Missile Tank though. It’s in plain sight, so roll right on over to grab it.

Missile Tank #6 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball, Varia Suit

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a volcanic room under the Network Station in the northwest. Inside, you’ll find a group of Beam Blocks – shoot carefully to leave yourself a ledge to climb on. Then jump up to the outcropping and tuck into your Morph Ball to grab the Missile Tank there.

Missile Tank #7 [+2] | Requirements: Charge Beam, Varia Suit

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s an isolated volcanic room west of the elevator from Artaria, sandwiched between the EMMI Zone and a Network Station. Enter with your Charge Beam and maneuver over the platforms to the right side of the room. Take out the burrowing enemy in the wall or time your leap carefully to wall jump up to the Missile Expansion above.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!