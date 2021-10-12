All Ghavoran Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

Like all the other regions across Planet ZDR, the plant-filled Ghavoran has plenty of collectibles hidden among its branching corridors. One of the most common types in Metroid Dread are Missile Tanks, and you can unearth quite a few in this area if you know where to look. You’ll increase your Missile count for each one you find.

There are two types of Missile Tank: the standard gives you two more shots, while Missile+ Tanks give you a solid 10. Here’s where you’ll find them all in Ghavoran.

Missile Tank #1 [+10] | Requirements: Morph Ball, Speed Booster

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get this Missile+ Tank right when you enter Ghavaron from the Burenia elevator. After pulling the Grapple Beam Block, drop down to the Total Recharge Station and enter the next room. There’s just enough space to charge up a Shinespark, so do that and launch yourself to the gap in the ceiling to grab the ledge. Roll on through with the Morph Ball to grab the Tank at the end of the tunnel.

Missile Tank #2 [+2] | Requirements: Spider Magnet, Morph Ball, Bombs, Grapple Beam

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the golden Robot Chozo Soldier fight, head into the next room, but don’t start climbing. Instead, look to the bottom for a set of Bomb Blocks you can blow through. Follow the tunnels and blow through some other obstacles to reach a large chamber below. From the Spider Magnet lining along the wall, you can use the Grapple Beam to swing over a series of breakaway blocks (sadly what looks like a bridge to the Missile Tank can’t actually support Samus). Swing across the trio of Grapple Points to reach the ledge with the Expansion.

Missile Tank #3 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball, Grapple Beam

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found on your way down from the Network Station en route to the Super Missile ability. You’ll pass a rotating plank and a magnetic box that block the path back – that’s how you know you’re headed in the right direction. Stop when you reach a large room with a flying whale enemy. There’s a Grapple Beam Block you can yank out of the way. Tuck into the hole it plugged to grab the Tank.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!