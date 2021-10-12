All Artaria Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

The Missile Launcher has been by Samus Aran’s side since the very first Metroid game, and Dread is no different. You’ll start the game with the ability to fire Missiles, although your ammo count won’t be very impressive. To increase it, you’ll need to find Missile Tanks, and there are a good number scattered across Artaria.

Missile Tanks come in two varieties. The standard will add two more shots to your ammo count, while Missile+ Tanks add a whole 10. Here’s where you’ll find them all in the first zone.

Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dread’s first Tank is unmissable. During the opening moments, the game will pause to give you some crucial information: when you see a white blinking room on your map, there’s a hidden item you’ve yet to find. When the game tells you this, look for a cracked part of the rock wall and shoot it, then shoot the explosive sac hidden behind it. That’ll blow open the path to your first expansion.

Missile Tank #2 [+2] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the second Tank just after you escape the first EMMI Zone. Run through the cavern to the right to find a series of platforms near a yellow-striped wall. Climb them to find the Tank on a ledge to the right.

Missile Tank #3 [+2] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Missile Tank is right above the Artaria Map Station – you’ll pass by it as you slide down some sloped floors. From the Map Station, head right, climb the platforms, then take the door on the left. Defeat (or dodge) the large Muzby in the next room and proceed through the other door. You’ll find yourself on the ledge near those sloped floors from earlier, where you can grab the Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #4 [+2] | Requirements: Charge Beam

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the room directly adjacent to the Network Station at the top-right of the EMMI Zone. Once you’ve got the Charge Beam ability, you can open the door on the top right in the station. Slide through the narrow gap in the next room to grab the Tank.

Missile Tank #5 [+2] | Requirements: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this when opening the thermal doors in the region. Directly next to the device that opens said doors is a hidden missile block. Blow it away then aim through the hole to shoot the door from this side (it can’t be opened from the other). Exit the room to the east and loop around to the now-open door to grab the Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #6 [+2] | Requirements: Spider Magnet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a collection of blue platforms in the center-east part of the EMMI Zone. Once you have the Spider Magnet ability, you can climb up the top left side of the passage. Shoot the Beam Blocks out of your way, then hop over to the ledge to grab the upgrade.

Missile Tank #7 [+2] | Requirements: Spider Magnet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immediately south of the EMMI Zone is an Energy Recharge Station. Head there and use your new Spider Magnet to latch onto the left-hand wall. Climb up to the ledge, dip into the water, then jump to hoist yourself back to the surface where a Missile Tank awaits.

Missile Tank #8 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Missile Tank is found directly below the Red Teleportal from Cataris. Drop into the water and use your Morph Ball ability to tuck into the compartment where it’s hiding.

Missile Tank #9 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a small room bookended by the top-right of the EMMI Zone and the higher of the two Network Stations. Head through the top-left door of the Station to get there. Use your Morph Ball to slip through the rubble, jump up to the ledge, then jump across the gap to squeeze through the opening in Morph Ball form to grab another Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #10 [+2] | Requirements: Charge Beam, Spider Magnet, Varia Suit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the volcanic room connected to the elevator to Cataris – this Tank is easier to reach from that eastern side. Open the door with a Charge Beam, then hop up to the Spider Magnet track on the ceiling. Drop at the right time to grab the Missile Expansion atop a small sloped platform.

Missile Tank #11 [+2] | Requirements: Charge Beam, Spider Magnet, Varia Suit

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another volcanic room just west of where the previous Missile Tank is found. Once again, open the door with a Charge Beam and jump to the magnetic ceiling. As you monkey-bar to the left, be sure to shoot the flying enemies, as they can knock you into the lava below. Time your movements to pass the intermittent fire jets, and you’ll eventually reach the Expansion on a ledge at the far end of the room.

Missile Tank #12 [+2] | Requirements: Speed Booster

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the EMMI Zone are a pair of Speed Booster Blocks. Blow through those but stop before the exit door. Shoot down to drop through some Beam Blocks, then you can grab the Missile Tanked tucked hidden under the walkway.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!