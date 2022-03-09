All Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 rewards and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV

Play to win without real money.

Image via Square Enix

During the last few years, Final Fantasy has seen a consistent event show up every few months called the Moogle Treasure Trove Event. Throughout its duration, players can earn a unique currency called Irregular Tomestones to purchase rewards from previous expansions. These items can be anything from mounts to glamour, and each Moogle event introduces its own Irregular Tomestone. On March 14, 2022, players will be able to start earning Irregular Tomestones of Scripture during The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event.

Each reward offered requires a certain amount of Irregular Tomestones of Scripture. Every starting city hub will have an Itinerant Moogle vendor near its Aetheryte where players can trade this currency for items. To earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture, players must simply complete certain activities in the game. Each reward grants anywhere from 1 to 10 tomestones. A full list of the various activities a player can complete to earn the tomestones can be found here. Most players believe that running a full party of Blue Mages in the Aurum Vale dungeon is the most efficient method of farming the tomestones during this event. The following list displays the rewards and tomestones required for this Scripture event.

Exchangeable ItemsTomestones Required
Mameshiba Earring100
Euphonious Kamuy Fife50
Modern Aesthetics – Controlled Chaos50
Primogenitor Orchestrion Roll50
Ostensibly Special Timeworn Mapx 230
Tamamo Headband30
Drake Horn30
Laurel Goobbue Horn30
Aithon Whistle30
Boreas Whistle30
White Lanner Whistle30
Rose Lanner Whistle30
MGP Platinum Card30
Botanist’s Garden30
Lily Floor Lamp30
Lily Wall Lamp30
Simple Curtain30
Oasis Wall-mounted Fountain30
Late Allagan Mask of Maiming15
Late Allagan Armor of Maiming15
Late Allagan Gloves of Maiming15
Late Allagan Bottoms of Maiming15
Late Allagan Sollerets of Maiming15
Late Allagan Mask of Striking15
Late Allagan Armor of Striking15
Late Allagan Gloves of Striking15
Late Allagan Bottoms of Striking15
Late Allagan Sollerets of Striking15
Late Allagan Mask of Scouting15
Late Allagan Armor of Scouting15
Late Allagan Gloves of Scouting15
Late Allagan Bottoms of Scouting15
Late Allagan Sollerets of Scouting15
Middle La Noscea Riding Map*110
Lower La Noscea Riding Map*110
Eastern La Noscea Riding Map*110
Western La Noscea Riding Map*110
Upper La Noscea Riding Map*110
Outer La Noscea Riding Map*110
Behemoth Heir7
Ivon Coeurlfist Doll7
Guidance Node Card*27
Genbu Card*37
Argath Thadalfus Card*47
Indomitable Orchestrion Roll7
Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll7
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery)x 101

*1 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” 
*2 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “An Unwanted Truth.”
*3 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “An Auspicious Encounter.”
*4 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “Dramatis Personae.”

Mounts are a particularly sought-after reward during these events. Players will be able to acquire the Euphonious Kamuy Fife, Rose Lanner Whistle, and White Lanner Whistle during the Scripture Event. There is also a Shiba Inu earring glamour via the Mameshiba Earring.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved