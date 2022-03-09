All Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 rewards and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV
During the last few years, Final Fantasy has seen a consistent event show up every few months called the Moogle Treasure Trove Event. Throughout its duration, players can earn a unique currency called Irregular Tomestones to purchase rewards from previous expansions. These items can be anything from mounts to glamour, and each Moogle event introduces its own Irregular Tomestone. On March 14, 2022, players will be able to start earning Irregular Tomestones of Scripture during The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event.
Each reward offered requires a certain amount of Irregular Tomestones of Scripture. Every starting city hub will have an Itinerant Moogle vendor near its Aetheryte where players can trade this currency for items. To earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture, players must simply complete certain activities in the game. Each reward grants anywhere from 1 to 10 tomestones. A full list of the various activities a player can complete to earn the tomestones can be found here. Most players believe that running a full party of Blue Mages in the Aurum Vale dungeon is the most efficient method of farming the tomestones during this event. The following list displays the rewards and tomestones required for this Scripture event.
|Exchangeable Items
|Tomestones Required
|Mameshiba Earring
|100
|Euphonious Kamuy Fife
|50
|Modern Aesthetics – Controlled Chaos
|50
|Primogenitor Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Ostensibly Special Timeworn Mapx 2
|30
|Tamamo Headband
|30
|Drake Horn
|30
|Laurel Goobbue Horn
|30
|Aithon Whistle
|30
|Boreas Whistle
|30
|White Lanner Whistle
|30
|Rose Lanner Whistle
|30
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Botanist’s Garden
|30
|Lily Floor Lamp
|30
|Lily Wall Lamp
|30
|Simple Curtain
|30
|Oasis Wall-mounted Fountain
|30
|Late Allagan Mask of Maiming
|15
|Late Allagan Armor of Maiming
|15
|Late Allagan Gloves of Maiming
|15
|Late Allagan Bottoms of Maiming
|15
|Late Allagan Sollerets of Maiming
|15
|Late Allagan Mask of Striking
|15
|Late Allagan Armor of Striking
|15
|Late Allagan Gloves of Striking
|15
|Late Allagan Bottoms of Striking
|15
|Late Allagan Sollerets of Striking
|15
|Late Allagan Mask of Scouting
|15
|Late Allagan Armor of Scouting
|15
|Late Allagan Gloves of Scouting
|15
|Late Allagan Bottoms of Scouting
|15
|Late Allagan Sollerets of Scouting
|15
|Middle La Noscea Riding Map*1
|10
|Lower La Noscea Riding Map*1
|10
|Eastern La Noscea Riding Map*1
|10
|Western La Noscea Riding Map*1
|10
|Upper La Noscea Riding Map*1
|10
|Outer La Noscea Riding Map*1
|10
|Behemoth Heir
|7
|Ivon Coeurlfist Doll
|7
|Guidance Node Card*2
|7
|Genbu Card*3
|7
|Argath Thadalfus Card*4
|7
|Indomitable Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery)x 10
|1
*1 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.”
*2 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “An Unwanted Truth.”
*3 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “An Auspicious Encounter.”
*4 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “Dramatis Personae.”
Mounts are a particularly sought-after reward during these events. Players will be able to acquire the Euphonious Kamuy Fife, Rose Lanner Whistle, and White Lanner Whistle during the Scripture Event. There is also a Shiba Inu earring glamour via the Mameshiba Earring.