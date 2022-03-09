All Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 rewards and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV

During the last few years, Final Fantasy has seen a consistent event show up every few months called the Moogle Treasure Trove Event. Throughout its duration, players can earn a unique currency called Irregular Tomestones to purchase rewards from previous expansions. These items can be anything from mounts to glamour, and each Moogle event introduces its own Irregular Tomestone. On March 14, 2022, players will be able to start earning Irregular Tomestones of Scripture during The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event.

Each reward offered requires a certain amount of Irregular Tomestones of Scripture. Every starting city hub will have an Itinerant Moogle vendor near its Aetheryte where players can trade this currency for items. To earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture, players must simply complete certain activities in the game. Each reward grants anywhere from 1 to 10 tomestones. A full list of the various activities a player can complete to earn the tomestones can be found here. Most players believe that running a full party of Blue Mages in the Aurum Vale dungeon is the most efficient method of farming the tomestones during this event. The following list displays the rewards and tomestones required for this Scripture event.

Exchangeable Items Tomestones Required Mameshiba Earring 100 Euphonious Kamuy Fife 50 Modern Aesthetics – Controlled Chaos 50 Primogenitor Orchestrion Roll 50 Ostensibly Special Timeworn Mapx 2 30 Tamamo Headband 30 Drake Horn 30 Laurel Goobbue Horn 30 Aithon Whistle 30 Boreas Whistle 30 White Lanner Whistle 30 Rose Lanner Whistle 30 MGP Platinum Card 30 Botanist’s Garden 30 Lily Floor Lamp 30 Lily Wall Lamp 30 Simple Curtain 30 Oasis Wall-mounted Fountain 30 Late Allagan Mask of Maiming 15 Late Allagan Armor of Maiming 15 Late Allagan Gloves of Maiming 15 Late Allagan Bottoms of Maiming 15 Late Allagan Sollerets of Maiming 15 Late Allagan Mask of Striking 15 Late Allagan Armor of Striking 15 Late Allagan Gloves of Striking 15 Late Allagan Bottoms of Striking 15 Late Allagan Sollerets of Striking 15 Late Allagan Mask of Scouting 15 Late Allagan Armor of Scouting 15 Late Allagan Gloves of Scouting 15 Late Allagan Bottoms of Scouting 15 Late Allagan Sollerets of Scouting 15 Middle La Noscea Riding Map*1 10 Lower La Noscea Riding Map*1 10 Eastern La Noscea Riding Map*1 10 Western La Noscea Riding Map*1 10 Upper La Noscea Riding Map*1 10 Outer La Noscea Riding Map*1 10 Behemoth Heir 7 Ivon Coeurlfist Doll 7 Guidance Node Card*2 7 Genbu Card*3 7 Argath Thadalfus Card*4 7 Indomitable Orchestrion Roll 7 Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll 7 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery)x 10 1

*1 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.”

*2 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “An Unwanted Truth.”

*3 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “An Auspicious Encounter.”

*4 Will become available for exchange once you have completed the quest “Dramatis Personae.”

Mounts are a particularly sought-after reward during these events. Players will be able to acquire the Euphonious Kamuy Fife, Rose Lanner Whistle, and White Lanner Whistle during the Scripture Event. There is also a Shiba Inu earring glamour via the Mameshiba Earring.