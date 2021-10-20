All Nonno hiding locations in Genshin Impact – Illusion quest guide

Players have to solve various puzzles and complete different tasks while working their way through quests in Genshin Impact. Doing this will reward Travelers with rewards like Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and more. One of them is to play find and talk to Nonno, a ghost of Tsurumi Island, five times in a hide and seek game.

Genshin Impact: Nonno Hiding Locations

Ghosts will appear on Tsurumi Island after you complete the Sumida Tsurumi Island quest line that includes the following quests:

Then you need to find Nonno and talk to her at the first hiding location marked below on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find her hiding behind the bushes by going underground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you talk to her, she will disappear, and you will have to find her again next to the broken pillars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Nonno for the third time behind a bush near The Ruin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth hiding spot of Nonno is next to the entrance of The Ruin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can find her for the fifth time behind the Perch tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you talk to her, an Exquisite Chest will appear that you can open to collect 20 Primogems, 150 Adventure EXP, and 30000 Mora.