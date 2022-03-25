All ore types and where to find them in Core Keeper

Like many survival games before it, Core Keeper’s progression relies upon the player discovering and gathering resources of increased strength and durability with which to craft new gear. Where other mining games differ from Core Keeper’s execution of this progression, however, is that while its contemporaries hide the more valuable ores deeper below the game’s surface, Core Keeper has no deeper level to venture to, instead laying its map out in a flat sphere.

As players can approach map progression in any direction, they’re apt to take many different routes from one another, venturing to different biomes without regard to how progressed these biomes expect the player to be. This means that players could potentially be gathering scaled resources out of order or come to particular areas of the map just to encounter a brick wall.

To eliminate any confusion, we have outlined where to find the Core Keeper’s five primary ores and when players should ideally try to find them.

Copper

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copper serves as the weakest and likely first ore that players will encounter in Core Keeper. It is mostly concentrated to The Underground, the earthen biome that surrounds the map’s core.

A particularly soft metal, copper can be mined by hand, making it an ideal starting goal for brand new players who don’t even have a pickaxe to their name. As players carve their way out of the core, their sparkles in the darkness will likely draw the player’s eye.

Tin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Large amounts of tin can be found when players reach the Clay Caves biome, where the earth runs orange. Out of convenience, the game’s second-strongest metal coincidentally points to the biome of the game’s second boss, Ghorm the Devourer.

Tin can also be used with leftover copper to produce bronze gear, providing another easily-obtainable upgrade tier for early-game players.

Iron

Screenshot by Gamepur

Confined to the Forgotten Ruins, iron ore can be found in stone walls, where a better pickaxe is absolutely necessary to make considerable mining progress.

Gold

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gold can be found sparingly in all biomes, but in small veins of as few as one or two blocks. Medium-to-late-game gear upgrades will require some amount of gold to produce, on top of their primary metals, so sprinkling gold ore among other ore veins gradually benefits players as they take major upward steps.

Scarlet

Scarlet is the rarest and strongest metal in Core Keeper. While it is incredibly valuable, and its products are all best-in-slot items, scarlet can also be incredibly difficult to obtain.

After having defeated the core’s three bosses, the player will be introduced to the Azeos’ Wilderness biome, where they can hunt for very late-game gear in a very late-game location.

