All Photography Targets for Breezy Snapshots Day 2 — Genshin Impact

For the third day of the Windblume’s Breath Event in Genshin Impact, you will receive access to three new Photography Targets for Day 2 of Breezy Snapshots. Not only are these challenges with the Windblume Kamera relaxing and enjoyable to complete, but clearing all the targets is incredibly worthwhile. For your participation, you will be rewarded with 90 Primogems, 360 Festive Tickets, 60,000 Mora, and 6 Hero’s Wits. Unlike the first day of this snapshotting activity, Breezy Snapshots Day 3 has you visiting scenic spots outside Mondstadt City.

Inside Dadaupa Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Genshin Impact

The first Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Day 3 in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath is “Inside Dadaupa,” which can be accessed by traveling to the Teleport Waypoint in Dadaupa Gorge, south of Windrise. The interactive Windblume Kamera point can be found on a ledge overlooking the gorge a few steps next to the Waypoint. To complete this Photography Target’s challenge, you must fulfill the following objectives:

Make sure the X-shaped stumps of Dadaupa are in the shot’s frame.

Your character must be in the picture.

The character used must be a Pyro unit, such as Dehya, Diluc, Hu Tao, Klee, or Bennett.

Stormterror’s Lair Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Genshin Impact

The next Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Day 3 in Genshin Impact is called and directly located within “Stormterror’s Lair.” Out of the landmark’s four Teleport Waypoints, head to the one nearest Brightcrown Canyon. After arrival, the position of the Kamera point might not be apparent because it sits on top of the crumbled overpass northeast of the Waypoint. You can access this elevated spot by gliding on the column-shaped wind current near the fast-travel point. The required conditions for this target are the following:

Make sure the central spire is included in the photo.

Your character must be visible in the shot.

Your character also needs to be executing a Normal or Charged Attack. Using a ranged Charged Attack with a bow user like Yelan is easiest since your unit will remain still while you take the picture.

Amidst the Windblumes Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Genshin Impact

Breezy Snapshots Day 3’s third and final Photography Target for the Windblume’s Breath Event in Genshin Impact, “Amidst the Windblumes,” is at the exact location where you can discover the Viewpoint for “The City of Wind.” From glancing at the world map, the Statue of The Seven at Starfell Lake might appear to be the closest Waypoint to the photo spot. However, note that the destination is on top of a tall, lofty precipice. Therefore, we recommend using the Waypoint near the Thousand Winds Temple or the one near the bridge leading into Mondstadt City. The trip should take you around half a minute for both routes. After arrival, fulfill the following objectives to receive your event reward in Genshin Impact: