Floral Pursuit Day 3 Guide (Observant Wind) — Genshin Impact

While the first and second stages of Floral Pursuit in the Windblume’s Breath Event are relatively similar, “Observant Wind” of Day 3 introduces some new mechanics to Floral Chess in Genshin Impact. The power-up items and hostile Ersatz Balloons are the same as before, but “Observant Wind” presents two new stage features, including a new type of Bloom Balloon. Completion of Floral Pursuit Day 3 stage will grant the same rewards as Day 2, including Primogems, Floral Coupons, and Mora. Reaching a score of 4500 or higher will also give you bonus Hero’s Wits and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

How to complete Floral Pursuit Day 3 in Genshin Impact

To complete “Observant Wind” in Floral Pursuit Day 3 of Genshin Impact’s Windblume’s Breath Event, you need to understand the three new mechanics that have been added to the Flora Chess minigame. The first is a pinwheel puzzle that can rotate the position of structures such as stairways, and the second is portals that can teleport you to a different location in a room. Finally, Observant Wind introduces the new orange Mega Bloom Balloon, which grants an abundance of points.

How to solve the pinwheel puzzle in Floral Pursuit of Genshin Impact

The pinwheel puzzle in Genshin Impact is a mechanic in “Observant Wind” of Floral Pursuit Day 3 that you will encounter in the first room of the challenge. These new pinwheels are used to change the position of a structure, allowing you to access new areas. After collecting all the Bloom Balloons, you will notice that the entrance to the next chamber is on the third floor of the first room. To reach this upper level, you need to go back up the stairs to the start point and turn left onto the balcony with the large pinwheel. Using the input prompts shown, select “Rotate Left” twice to open the ascending pathway to the next room on the third floor.

How to use portals in Floral Pursuit of Genshin Impact

The portal is the second new Genshin Impact mechanic of Floral Pursuit Day 3, which functions exactly how most would expect. If a portal is present in a chamber, there will always be a second in the same room. These gateways are connected, and you can use them to instantly travel between their positions. They can be helpful for quickly escaping an Ersatz Balloon or reaching a few Bloom Balloons on the opposite side of the room.

What are orange Bloom Balloons in Floral Pursuit of Genshin Impact

Floral Pursuit of the Windblume’s Breath Event features a brand-new orange balloon, which we have named the “Mega Bloom Balloon.” From a glance, it is easy to mistake this balloon for a hostile Ersatz Balloon due to its large size. However, it can be collected like other Bloom Balloons, but instead of granting you 50 points, it is worth 250 points. Therefore, prioritize popping these giant orange balloons to spawn the Ring of Pursuit more quickly.