How to use Unfading Silky Grace in Genshin Impact

While browsing the Event Shop for the Windblume’s Breath Event in Genshin Impact, you might have noticed a unique-looking item called Unfading Silky Grace, which can be purchased with both Floral Coupons and Festive Tickets. From a glance, the design of this flowery 4-Star object looks remarkably comparable to an Artifact from Sumeru or Mondstadt. However, upon further inspection, you will realize that it is categorized as a “specialized refinement material for Mailed Flower.” Its description notes this decorative bloom is capable of lending “romantic essence” to weaponry.

Using Unfading Silky Grace for Mailed Flower in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

True to it its description, the sole use for Unfading Silky Grace in Genshin Impact is to refine Mailed Flower, an event-exclusive claymore that will only be available during the Windblume’s Breath. Likewise, Unfading Silky Grace will cease to exist in the game once the event has concluded. Therefore, to provide whoever you choose to wield Mailed Flower with some extra combative capability, consider prioritizing your event currency on procuring Unfading Silky Grace in Genshin Impact. We recommend giving the Mailed Flower claymore to Dehya, Beidou, or Diluc.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have yet to unlock Mailed Flower in Genshin Impact, you can easily do so by participating in the first stage of Floral Pursuit, one of the three main activities for Windblume’s Breath. Mailed Flower is included in the first tier of rewards you receive for clearing the minigame, so you do not need to fret over getting a high score to unlock the event-exclusive claymore. After obtaining the weapon, equip it to a character of your choosing and select “Enhance” at the bottom right of the Weapon screen. Next, choose the Refine option and place your Unfading Silky Grace into the slot. There are four stacks of Unfading Silky Grace that you can earn in the Event Shop, meaning you can refine Mailed Flower four times in Genshin Impact.