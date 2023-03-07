All Photography Targets for Breezy Snapshots Day 3 — Genshin Impact

Day 3 of Breezy Snapshots of Windblume’s Breath in Genshin Impact sends Travelers into the wintry summit of Dragonspine, Mondstadt’s vast mountain where snow and ice never melt. While the photos you can shoot in this region can undoubtedly be breathtaking, you might be worried about the potential need for heat, as the temperatures of Dragonspine will inflict Sheer Cold on your characters. Fortunately, there is no need to pack any Goulash since every Windblume Kameru point has a small convenient campfire beside it.

The Snowy Path Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Genshin Impact

“The Snowy Path” for Breezy Snapshots Day 3 of Windblume’s Breath requires you to travel to the Snow-Covered Path Teleport Waypoint of Dragonspine in Genshin Impact. Your primary Photography Target for this challenge is the Frostbearing Tree. The three objectives you are tasked with fulfilling for this target are:

The Frostbearing Tree must be clearly visible in your shot.

Your character must be in the photo frame.

Ensure the in-game time is set to an hour between 8:00 and 17:00.

Deep in the Snow Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Genshin Impact

For “Deep in the Snow,” you must travel to a cliff on the eastern side of Dragonspine for Breezy Snapshots Day 3 in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath. While there are no Waypoints nearby this photo spot on the map, you can fast travel to the Statue of the Seven at the Entombed City — Ancient Palace. Using your Glider, fly across the gorge below to the Photography Target location. After arrival, complete the following objectives:

The Dragonspine mountain must be in view.

Your character must be inside the picture.

Have your character perform an idle animation. To do this, you don’t need to do anything. Simply have your Windblume Kameru ready, and do not move until your character does their unique idle action. For instance, Ayaka, after a few seconds of standing still, will bring out her equipped sword or Inazuman fan.

Wyrmrest Valley Photography Target for Breezy Snapshots Genshin Impact

The final Photography Target of Breezy Snapshots Day 3 for the Windblume’s Breath Event of Genshin Impact is “Wyrmrest Valley,” which requires you to travel to the Waypoint west of the Ridge Watch Domain. Swim across the river and follow the trail eastward to the snapshot point. Be careful of enemies along the way, as we ran into an Abyss Mage and a Fatui Cicin Mage pestering our progress. This third challenge’s photography objectives include the following: