How to get Ayaka Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Since her release in 2022, Ayaka has long remained one of the best Cryo DPS units for many team comps, and fans looking to advance her to max level will need to know how to procure her Ascension materials. Like any other character, the higher level you reach, the more costly the required materials will become in quantity and quality. For instance, Ayaka only requires a single Shivada Jade Sliver, three stacks of Sakura Bloom, and three Old Handguards for her first Ascension. However, the necessary numbers for these same materials go into the hundreds taking alchemic crafting into consideration.

Related: What is Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact?

Which Ascension materials are needed for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

To ascend Ayaka in Genshin Impact, you will need Shivada Jade, Sakura Bloom, Nobushi Handguards, Perpetual Hearts, and 420,000 Mora. The Jade, Sakura Bloom, and Handguards all come with their own variants, depending on the level you have reached with Ayaka. For instance, Perpetual Hearts will not be needed until you have reached Ascension Phase 1, and Old Handguards will switch to Kageuchi Handguards after Ascension Phase 2. However, the sources for these materials remain constant throughout her Ascensions. Gathering all the materials will take time and dedication; reaching Level 90 might take weeks or months, depending on your availability.

How to get Shivada Jade for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shivada Jade has four forms: Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones. Getting Gemstone Ascension materials for Ayaka will take the most time and effort in Genshin Impact. Many Bosses drop Shivada Jade across Teyvat, but we believe the Cryo Regisvine south of the Thousand Winds Temple is the easiest enemy to farm. Using a well-leveled Pryo-focused party, you can defeat Cryo Regisvine within less than 2 minutes for your Shivada Jade. Remember, you do not always need to get the highest tier of Jade; obtaining lower-tier Jade at a faster pace is ideal since alchemic crafting is available.

How to get Sakura Bloom for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are dozens of Sakura Bloom nodes across Inazuma’s Narukami Island. However, pinpointing the “best” spot to farm can be challenging due to the terrain’s diversity and the massive quantity of flower petals available. For the best results, we recommend using Genshin Impact’s official interactive map for locating every Sakura Bloom for Ayaka instead of painstakingly marking them on your map. Our recommended regions for easily accessible farming would be Inazuma City, the peninsula of Arumi, the Grand Narukami Shrine, and the Chinju Forest. Remember that you must use an Electro Ability on a Sakura Bloom node before you can gather it.

Related: How to view your banner history in Genshin Impact

How to get Nobushi Handguards for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Ascension material you will need for Ayaka in Genshin Impact is the Nobushi Handguards in Genshin Impact. This resource has three variations: Old Handguards, Kageuchi Handguards, and Famed Handguards. As their name suggests, Nobushi Handguards drop from Nobushi, the hostile ronin that can be found across the islands of Inazuma. While there are three different variants, they all drop the same materials. While there is nothing wrong with farming the best routes for Nobushi Handguards, we highly recommend you organically collect this resource as you explore Inazuma since it is impossible to miss an encounter with Nobushi.

If you are clearing Inazuman Dailies, completing World Quests, or exploring for fun, collecting Nobushi Handguards for Ayaka in Genshin Impact will be a natural process that will not require any extra effort. For instance, we always cleared Nobushi mobs when traveling to the Perpetual Mechanical Array’s portal on Jinren Island. Because this “farming” was done while we passed through the location, it never felt like extra work. Finally, it should be noted that Famed Handguards are an incredibly rare drop, even on high World Levels. Therefore, we recommend focusing on alchemic crafting instead of being concerned about their drop rate.

How to get Perpetual Hearts for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ayaka’s fourth and final Ascension material in Genshin Impact is the Perpetual Heart, a resource that only drops from the Perpetual Mechanical Array. There are two ways to reach this Boss. You can use the portal we mentioned above on Jinren Island, where you can find a Thunder Sakura Bough with active Electrograna to send you to the gateway. Alternatively, you can complete “Cleansing Defilement,” the third portion of the “Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual” questline, which unlocks the Teleport Waypoint beneath the sea. This Waypoint provides direct access to the Perpetual Mechanical Array’s lair. However, as we noted above, the trip across Jinren Island is worthwhile for the “free” Nobushi Handguards you can farm along the way.

Related: Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event guide for Genshin Impact

The Perpetual Mechanical Array can deal lots of damage, so you will need sufficient healing and shielding to survive, especially on higher levels. We recommend using a Melt Ganyu team comp comprised of Ganyu, Xiangling, Bennett, and Diona. You can swap Diona with Zhongli if you do not want the Cryo buff for Ganyu. Once defeated, the Boss will drop one or more Perpetual Hearts, which you will need as Ascension materials for Ayaka in Genshin Impact.