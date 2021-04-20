All professional sports in BitLife

Becoming a professional athlete in BitLife gives you a few choices. Do you want to become famous for your baseball skill, or do you want to stomp your opponents on the court in a game of basketball? You can even choose to take your character’s talent overseas and participate in soccer games or become a world-class rugby player. What sport do you want to play?

These are the available sports in BitLife. The options will increase as developers Candywriters add more, and players should expect to see more sports coming to the game in the future.

Baseball

Basketball

Football

Hockey

Rugby

Soccer

Volleyball

To become a professional athlete for any sport, you want to start playing it fairly early when your character is in middle school or high school. You can do this by taking up an extracurricular activity and joining the respective sports club. Your character will need to have a fairly high health stat and a good amount of athleticism, a hidden stat. You can increase both of these stats by working out, participating in martial arts, and walking. However, not every character will have a high athleticism. Sometimes, it’s easier to reroll the character then continually be rejected from the sports club.

After participating in the sport for at least three years, they graduate from high school and should receive the option to draft for any of the professional teams looking to recruit players. You typically want to accept the first offer you receive, work on your character’s skills by practicing, and then see if you can get them to join a better team. There’s a lot of things you can do as a professional athlete, such as take place in a championship and win a championship ring, earn a title for how you played during a season, or enter the hall of fame.