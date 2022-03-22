All skills and what they do in Core Keeper

Like many other games with RPG elements, Core Keeper will give you the chance to advance your character’s abilities through the use of skills. There are many areas of the game where you can improve your skills just by doing the related actions. Here is a full list of every skill in Core Keeper and what it does.

Cooking

Cooking gives you a chance to get more food items from cooking. The following skills are available from leveling up your culinary abilities:

Fast Food – Increased melee attack speed after eating cooked food

Long Lasting Food – Longer durations for cooked food buffs

Healthy Diet – Well-fed buffs are stronger

Master Chef – Chance for additional food gained from cooking to be rare

Not So Picky – Well-fed buffs gained from having less food

Sharing is Caring – Increased health regeneration to nearby allies

The Smell of Food – Better nearby ally damage

Utilizing Every Nutrient – More food gained from eating cooked food

Crafting

Crafting is increased by making items at workstations or by hand. It gives more armor and the following skills:

Alchemist – Chance to get an extra item when crafting at alchemy tables or distilleries

Base Builder – Chance to get an item when crafting walls, floors, bridges, or fences.

Blacksmith – Items crafter at an anvil cost fewer materials

High Quality Equipment – Chance for equipment to not lose durability when taking damage

Industry Specialist – Extra items gained when crafting rails, wires, and conveyor belts

Jewelry Crafter – Better chance to earn a polished version of any item crafted at the jewelry workbench

The Right Tools in the Right Hands – Chance to not lose durability on tools and weapons when using them

Unbreakable – Better armor when at low health

Fishing

Fishing is increased by fishing up treasures or fish and provides these skills:

Anglers Advantage – Fish begin the encounter closer to being caught

Fishermans Luck – Better chance to hook a fish

Improved bait – Fish bite faster

Power of Omega-3 – Increased damage against bosses after eating fish

Studied Patterns – Increased dodge chance

Steady Feet – Reduced slippery movement

Throwing Expert – Increased fishing line cast range

Well-Trained Aim – Percentage of Fishing added as range damage

Gardening

Gardening is increased by harvesting crops and offers the following skills:

Bottomless Water Can – Chance to not lose water when using the watering can

Eat Your Vegetables – Get more food when eating plants

Expert Gardener – Chance that your plants become golden

Grateful Gardener – Chance to gain a seed when harvesting

Poison Coated Weapons – Chance to apply poison on hits

Potent Poison – Increased damage against poisoned enemies

Thorny Skin – Increased thorn damage

Thorny Weapons – Better critical hit damage

Melee Combat

Melee Combat focuses on your melee damage. The following skills are what you earn by damaging enemies.

Building Anger – Gain stacking damage buffs from hitting enemies

Fast and Furious – Chance to double your melee attack speed momentarily

Heavy Swings – Better chance to knockback

Quick Strikes – Increased melee attack speed

Seething Blade – Chance for melee hits to restore health

Strength of the Ancients – Increased damage against bosses

Stubborn Fighter – Increased damage to the same target

Taking a Step Back – Increased ranged damage after dealing melee damage

Mining

In the Mining skill tree, you generally get better at mining. You earn points here by mining blocks. The skills you can earn are:

Archaeologist – Small chance to drop valuable items from mined walls

Efficient Excavation – Better mining damage

Explosives Engineer – More explosive damage

Meticulous Miner – Better chance to gain extra ore from walls

Mine, Mine, Mine! – Faster mining speed

Miner’s Strength – Better mining melee damage

Night Vision – See ores further away better

Pick and Run! – Speed boost after mining a wall

Ranged Combat

Ranged Combat is increased by damaging enemies with projectile weapons from a distance. These are the skills you get in this tree:

Amplified Precision – Increased critical hit damage

Charging In – Chance to increase melee damage after shooting an enemy

Focused Accuracy – Increased ranged damage when standing still

Keeping Momentum – Increased range damage from shooting an enemy, stacks up to two times

Rapid Shots – Increased range attack speed

Slimy Bullets – Chance to slow enemies with your shots

Stun Shot – Chance to stun targets momentarily

Weakness Detection – Chance for increased critical hit chance when shooting an enemy

Running

Running focuses on your movement abilities in general. This skill tree contains:

Balanced Stance – Increased dodge chance after standing still

Breaking Barriers – Armor movement speed is increased

Encumbering Presence – Nearby enemies are slowed

Endurance Runner – Lose less food when running

Escape Artist – Reduction to snare and stun duration

Gotta Go Fast! – Speed increases after continuously running for a short bit

Keeping Tempo – Damage buff after running for a short bit

On Your Toes – Speed boost after dodging an attack

Vitality

Vitality focuses on increasing your health by killing enemies. These are the skills that will give you more life bonuses.