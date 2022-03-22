All skills and what they do in Core Keeper
Make yourself a little better.
Like many other games with RPG elements, Core Keeper will give you the chance to advance your character’s abilities through the use of skills. There are many areas of the game where you can improve your skills just by doing the related actions. Here is a full list of every skill in Core Keeper and what it does.
Cooking
Cooking gives you a chance to get more food items from cooking. The following skills are available from leveling up your culinary abilities:
- Fast Food – Increased melee attack speed after eating cooked food
- Long Lasting Food – Longer durations for cooked food buffs
- Healthy Diet – Well-fed buffs are stronger
- Master Chef – Chance for additional food gained from cooking to be rare
- Not So Picky – Well-fed buffs gained from having less food
- Sharing is Caring – Increased health regeneration to nearby allies
- The Smell of Food – Better nearby ally damage
- Utilizing Every Nutrient – More food gained from eating cooked food
Crafting
Crafting is increased by making items at workstations or by hand. It gives more armor and the following skills:
- Alchemist – Chance to get an extra item when crafting at alchemy tables or distilleries
- Base Builder – Chance to get an item when crafting walls, floors, bridges, or fences.
- Blacksmith – Items crafter at an anvil cost fewer materials
- High Quality Equipment – Chance for equipment to not lose durability when taking damage
- Industry Specialist – Extra items gained when crafting rails, wires, and conveyor belts
- Jewelry Crafter – Better chance to earn a polished version of any item crafted at the jewelry workbench
- The Right Tools in the Right Hands – Chance to not lose durability on tools and weapons when using them
- Unbreakable – Better armor when at low health
Fishing
Fishing is increased by fishing up treasures or fish and provides these skills:
- Anglers Advantage – Fish begin the encounter closer to being caught
- Fishermans Luck – Better chance to hook a fish
- Improved bait – Fish bite faster
- Power of Omega-3 – Increased damage against bosses after eating fish
- Studied Patterns – Increased dodge chance
- Steady Feet – Reduced slippery movement
- Throwing Expert – Increased fishing line cast range
- Well-Trained Aim – Percentage of Fishing added as range damage
Gardening
Gardening is increased by harvesting crops and offers the following skills:
- Bottomless Water Can – Chance to not lose water when using the watering can
- Eat Your Vegetables – Get more food when eating plants
- Expert Gardener – Chance that your plants become golden
- Grateful Gardener – Chance to gain a seed when harvesting
- Poison Coated Weapons – Chance to apply poison on hits
- Potent Poison – Increased damage against poisoned enemies
- Thorny Skin – Increased thorn damage
- Thorny Weapons – Better critical hit damage
Melee Combat
Melee Combat focuses on your melee damage. The following skills are what you earn by damaging enemies.
- Building Anger – Gain stacking damage buffs from hitting enemies
- Fast and Furious – Chance to double your melee attack speed momentarily
- Heavy Swings – Better chance to knockback
- Quick Strikes – Increased melee attack speed
- Seething Blade – Chance for melee hits to restore health
- Strength of the Ancients – Increased damage against bosses
- Stubborn Fighter – Increased damage to the same target
- Taking a Step Back – Increased ranged damage after dealing melee damage
Mining
In the Mining skill tree, you generally get better at mining. You earn points here by mining blocks. The skills you can earn are:
- Archaeologist – Small chance to drop valuable items from mined walls
- Efficient Excavation – Better mining damage
- Explosives Engineer – More explosive damage
- Meticulous Miner – Better chance to gain extra ore from walls
- Mine, Mine, Mine! – Faster mining speed
- Miner’s Strength – Better mining melee damage
- Night Vision – See ores further away better
- Pick and Run! – Speed boost after mining a wall
Ranged Combat
Ranged Combat is increased by damaging enemies with projectile weapons from a distance. These are the skills you get in this tree:
- Amplified Precision – Increased critical hit damage
- Charging In – Chance to increase melee damage after shooting an enemy
- Focused Accuracy – Increased ranged damage when standing still
- Keeping Momentum – Increased range damage from shooting an enemy, stacks up to two times
- Rapid Shots – Increased range attack speed
- Slimy Bullets – Chance to slow enemies with your shots
- Stun Shot – Chance to stun targets momentarily
- Weakness Detection – Chance for increased critical hit chance when shooting an enemy
Running
Running focuses on your movement abilities in general. This skill tree contains:
- Balanced Stance – Increased dodge chance after standing still
- Breaking Barriers – Armor movement speed is increased
- Encumbering Presence – Nearby enemies are slowed
- Endurance Runner – Lose less food when running
- Escape Artist – Reduction to snare and stun duration
- Gotta Go Fast! – Speed increases after continuously running for a short bit
- Keeping Tempo – Damage buff after running for a short bit
- On Your Toes – Speed boost after dodging an attack
Vitality
Vitality focuses on increasing your health by killing enemies. These are the skills that will give you more life bonuses.
- Cheat Death – Chance to restore health instead of dying from lethal hits
- Desperate Fighter – Better damage while at low health
- Healing Potency – Better health over time regeneration
- Lingering Potions – Get a bonus percentage of health from healing potions over time
- Maxed Out – Percentage of all skill points added to max health
- Protection of the Ancients – Reduced damage from bosses
- Stayin’ Alive – Regain health every second when below max health
- Strong and Healthy – Better damage while at max health