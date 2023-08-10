Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Help the Cursed Monk in BG3

The Gyrmforge is a dangerous, and ancient place in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll have the chance to explore this area, and if you investigate the lava-infested area next to the Adamantine Forge, you’ll discover a locked box with an amulet inside of it. The amulet is home to a Cursed Monk, who wishes to be reunited with his granddaughter in Baldur’s Gate.

You can bring the amulet to the Monk’s granddaughter, or you can leave it where you found it, not giving any hope to the entity stuck inside the amulet. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Help the Cursed Monk quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Help the Cursed Monk Quest Steps in Baldur’s Gate 3

After finding the Cursed Monk in the Adamantine Forge, you need to work your way through the rest of Baldur’s Gate 3’s campaign. The chance to complete this quest won’t appear until you Reach Baldur’s Gate, and that won’t be until Act 3 begins. The plans start to unravel around you, with everyone attempting to make a grab for power, especially The Emperor.

When you’re ready, make your way to the Open Hand Temple at the front of Baldur’s Gate. This location is to the north of the Rivington Waypoint. When you arrive at the temple, seek out Sister Yannis, and tell her you’re there to pay respects to the Cursed Monk’s granddaughter, who passed away a year ago. Yannis will tell you where to find the granddaughter’s body, and you can make your way down to the cellar, where she’s buried.

When you arrive at her tomb, interact with the correct tombstone. The Monk’s amulet will rumble with power and take over the body that you’ve found. Now, speak with the Cursed Monk, and they will be thankful for what you’ve done but wish that you take this curse away from them. You can choose to accept the curse, or you can refuse it.

Should You Accept the Monk’s Madness in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You’ll have two options at this time. If you choose to accept the Monk’s Madness, your character will need to complete two checks successfully. These checks will be at the same difficulty, and they must clear at least a 15, twice. These checks are based on Wisdom and Constitution rolls. I made sure to have Shadowheart in my party for this, where she could provide my character with the Cantrip, Guidance to improve these rolls. If your character fails these rolls, their overall Wisdom skill goes down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon passing these two rolls, your character learns the spell Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. Your Baldur’s Gate 3 character can cast this spell once a day, following a Long Rest. However, if your character refuses to lift the curse from the Cursed Monk, he’ll attack your party, and you’ll need to defeat him, and the other Undead he summons to aid him during the fight. You’ll miss out on learning Tasha’s Hideous Laughter spell, but the quest will end.