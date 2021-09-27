Best Charms in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The further you get into Diablo II: Resurrected, the more likely it is that you’ll find unique items called charms. Since gear is so important to this game, every player should learn how to use charms to the best of their ability.

What is a charm?

Unlike other gear that goes into specific, wearable slots, charms just hang out in your inventory and buff your character. You can get charms in small, large, and grand sizes. These charms are very useful when it comes to helping dole out different types of damage for resistant or immune monsters, or giving yourself some useful resistances yourself.

If inventory space concerns you, you can also keep your best charms in your town stash and only bring them out for boss fights. The game knows larger charms are inconvenient, so some of the best stats are actually on small charms. Do your best to keep an eye out for that.

Also unlike gear, charms do not have specific, named sets. They are always randomized combinations of stat boosts, using one charm suffix and one prefix. For example, a defense-boosting charm that deals with lightning damage would be called Stalwart Storms.

Charm prefixes

Sapphire – Boosts cold resistance. Useful for fighting Duriel. Small charm: available at level 40 with 10-11% cold resistance. Large charm: available at level 35 with 13-15% cold resistance. Grand charm: available at level 30. with 26-30% cold resistance.

Ruby – Boosts fire resistance. Useful for fighting Diablo. Small charm: available at level 40 with 10-11% fire resistance. Large charm: available at level 35 with 13-15% fire resistance. Grand charm: available at level 30. with 26-30% fire resistance.

Amber – Boosts lightning resistance. Useful for fighting Mephisto. Small charm: available at level 40 with 10-11% lightning resistance. Large charm: available at level 35 with 13-15% lightning resistance. Grand charm: available at level 30. with 26-30% lightning resistance.

Emerald – Boosts poison resistance. Useful for fighting Andariel. Small charm: available at level 40 with 10-11% poison resistance. Large charm: available at level 35 with 13-15% poison resistance. Grand charm: available at level 30. with 26-30% poison resistance.

Stalwart – Boosts defense. Useful for Paladins, Barbarians, and Assassins. Small charm: available at level 48 with +20-30 to defense. Large charm: available at level 45 with +45-60 to defense. Grand charm: available at level 42 with +60-100 to defense.

Serpent’s – Boosts mana. Useful for Druids, Necromancers, Sorcerers, and Amazons. Small charm: available at level 48 with +10-17 to mana. Large charm: available at level 49 with +30-34 to mana. Grand charm: available at level 49 with +53-59 to mana.

Steel – Boosts attack rating. Useful for meele classes like Assassins and Barbarians. Small charm: available at level 57 with +25-36 to your attack rating. Large charm: available at level 52 with +65-77 to your attack rating. Grand charm: available at level 49 with +118-132 to your attack rating.

Note: Pestilent (poison damage), Flaming (fire damage), Shocking (lightning damage), and Hibernal (cold damage) are also very useful for classes that specialize in elemental damage and could be countered by immune monsters.

Specialization charms prefixes

All class-specialized charm buffs start appearing at Level 50. They help boost different builds, like the Dragon Talon Kicksin Assassin or the Summonmancer. They only appear in grand charms, though, so make sure you have space in your inventory. For many people, these buffs are the only reason they use grand charms.

Amazon Fletcher’s– +1 to bows and crossbows. Acrobat’s– +1 to passive and magic skills. Harpoonists– +1 to javelin and spears.



Necromancer Hexing– +1 to Necromancer curses. Fungal–+1 to poison and bone spells. Graverobber’s– +1 to summoning spells.



Sorceress Burning– +1 to fire spells. Sparkling– +1 to lightning spells. Chilling– +1 to cold spells.



Druid Trainer’s–+1 to Druid summoning. Spiritual– +1 to Druid shapeshifting. Natural– +1 to Druid elemental skills.



Barbarian Expert’s– +1 to combat skills. Fanatic– +1 to combat masteries. Sounding– +1 to warcries.



Paladin Lion– +1 to combat skills. Captain’s– +1 to offensive auras. Preserver’s– +1 to defensive auras.



Assassin Entrapping– +1 to Assassin traps. Mentalist’s– +1 to shadow disciples. Shogukusha’s– +1 to martial arts.



Charm suffixes

There are quite a handful of charm suffixes that are just lesser versions of their prefix counterparts (such as elemental damage suffixes like Storms (lightning)). But here are some unique suffixes that can help you along your adventure.