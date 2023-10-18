Best Method To Get Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2

It’s become a habit in Destiny 2 of upgrading your favorite Legendairies and exotics every dozen or so levels when getting that newer, more powerful piece of gear. Before you know it, you’re already down to the last two upgrade modules, and now you’re panicking about what to do next.

If you find yourself in that predicament, we have a quick fix that should help you stockpile them back up in no time. Keep in mind that you can only carry a limited amount of Upgrade Modules, twenty-five total, so make sure you use them before you lose them.

How To Farm The Witch Queen Expansion

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the title suggests, farming the Witch Queen expansion is the fastest and cheapest way to get upgrade modules. You get rewards with them each time you complete a mission. This can be done once per class, so if you haven’t done it on your Titan, Hunter, or Warlock, this is a great time to do so. We want to reiterate that there is a cap, so when you reach 24 upgrade modules, quickly jump off the character and resume playing with your main so that you don’t miss out on any rewards.

How to Farm The Lightfall Expansion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the Witch Queen, you can get upgrade modules as you go through the Lightfall campaign. You’ll be following the same rules as the previous method, except this time, you’ll be heading to Neptune instead of the Court of Savathun, Throne World. In both cases, remember that you can skip cutscenes by holding down the skip button (B for Xbox, O for PlayStation, and Esc for PC players) each time you switch characters. Neither campaign is super long or difficult on normal difficulty, so you can get it done quickly.