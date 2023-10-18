Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 presents players with a whole host of challenges to complete. They add an extra layer of activities for players to tackle while playing the game they love and give everything a much spookier vibe overall.

However, these challenges, like anything in a live service game, can break, like with the Heads Will Roll progression bug. When they do, it’s incredibly frustrating for players and can put a sour taste on an event that’s otherwise incredible. Luckily, there are usually some fixes, even if they’re complicated.

Related: Bookworm Event Challenge Guide, Destiny 2 Festival of The Lost Event

How to Fix Heads Will Roll Progression Bug in Destiny 2 During Festival of the Lost

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players need to double-check which Haunted Sector playlist they’re using to fix the Heads Will Roll progression bug in Destiny 2. The challenge will only count Headless One kills if players are running the Legend Haunted Sector playlist. This is the more difficult of the two available during Festival of the Lost 2023.

As can be seen in the image above, it’s the playlist on the right-hand side in the Tower Director that players must select if they want to dive into Legend Haunted Sectors. We actually encountered the Heads Will Roll progression bug because we ran our first Haunted Sector and were curious as to why this Challenge hadn’t progressed. After a little digging, we uncovered the answer, and now know we need to do some work before we can hit it.

How to Complete the Heads Will Roll Challenge in Destiny 2 During Festival of the Lost

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Heads Will Roll Challenge in Destiny 2 during Festival of the Lost 2023, players must kill 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. This is pretty simple to do since killing Headless Ones is the goal in every Haunted Sector. Players can farm this Challenge by jumping into the Haunted Sector playlist and completing activities until this Challenge is finished.

Completing this Challenge awards players with the Tormentor Mask, which is actually required to complete the Twilight Triumph in Destiny 2 and grab the first Lost Memento for the Season of the Witch. This will allow players to earn even more throughout the system.