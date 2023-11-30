Best Queensfoil Censer Build in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish gives players a new Artifact to help them enhance their Guardian, the Queensfoil Censer. However, without the right build for their play style, it’s little more than a fancy bone charm they can throw around while waiting for Eris to finish her latest speech.

Getting the right build for the Queensfoil Censer during Destiny 2: Season of the Wish is key for players who want to push their Guardian to be the most powerful they can possibly be. Anyone attempting the Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon would do well to have a complete build before even thinking about a run. While a meta build for the Artifact will eventually emerge, we believe the best build for the Queensfoil Censer is about how players engage with Destiny 2.

What is the Best Build for the Queensfoil Censer in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish?

In the table below, we’ve broken down what we see as the best build for the Queensfoil Censer in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. This is based on how we play Destiny 2, and while it should work for anyone, we recommend using it as an example to see how the Artifact can be tweaked to suit anyone.

We’ve outlined every perk, what they do, and why we’re choosing to use them to help demonstrate how each one works with the way we play Destiny 2 instead of simply choosing perks that are deemed to be the best by the community.

Queensfoil Censer Perk What it Does Why we Use it Unstoppable Hand Cannon Aiming down a Hand Cannon’s sights for a short time loads in a powerful explosive payload that will stun any unshielded combatants it hits. This is strong against Unstoppable Champions and makes all Hand Cannons overcharged when the modifier is active. We love Hand Cannons. They’re incredibly diverse, and Season of the Wish has a great new one for playes to collect that can drop with some great perks. Adding this one into the mix helps in all high-level activities, especially raids and dungeons. Unstoppable Bow This perk does the same job as Unstoppable Hand Cannon but works by drawing the Bow instead of aiming down sights. Everything else is exactly the same. This perk works well for us because not only do we love Hand Cannons, but we also love Bows. In fact, we use Bows more than any other weapon in Destiny 2. We’ve adapted our play style around them, so a perk that makes them more lethal is always useful. Overload Auto Rifle Sustained fire from an Auto Rifle will disrupt combatants and stun them, delaying their ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. It makes an Auto Rifle strong against Overload Champions and ensures all weapons of this type are always overcharged when the modifier is active. We own a decent number of Exotics that happen to be Auto Rifles. Our favorite is Quicksilver Storm because we’ve unlocked the Catalyst for it and have adapted to the constant switching between bullets and grenades. This perk pushes all of our Auto Rifles to the next level, so if we need to switch away from a Hand Cannon or Bow to make use of a specific Exotic, we’re still covered with a buff to a weapon we’re proficient with. Kindling Trigger Radiant causes Solar weapons to apply scorch to unscorched combatants. We’re a Hunter main and a Gunslinger at heart because we used it a lot in Destiny 1. Radiant is something we run with a lot using the Lightweight Knife melee, so this perk just enhances everything we’re doing. Origin Perk Specialization I Improves the benefits players get from the Sundering, Nano-Munitions, and Nanotech Tracer Rockets Origin Traits. Weapons with those Traits are overcharged. While it might just be in our heads, this perk should apply to Quicksilver Storm because of the nanomachines it employs. Even if it doesn’t, there are other weapons that use these Traits that we like to run because they resemble the Exotic we love best, so we’re always buffing whatever weapon we have at the time. Origin Perk Specialization II This perk improves the benefits provided by the Noble Deeds, Unsated Hunger, Head Rush, and Dragon’s Vengeance Origin Traits whilst making those weapons always overcharged. Dreagon’s Vengeance is a Trait all Season of the Wish weapons drop with, so it makes sense to have a perk that will make them better for this season. Dragon’s Bite Breaking an enemy’s shield with a Strand or Stasis weapon has a chance to freeze or suspend them. Wearing Destiny 2: Season of the Wish armor increases the chances of this happening. We want to wear the Season of the Wish armor because it looks incredible, and our favorite Exotic is a Strand weapon, so this perk goes hand in hand with everything we’re trying to do this season. Unravelling Orbs Picking up an Orb of Power grants Strand weapons Unravling Rounds. Once again, our favorite weapon is a Strand weapon, but we also lean into that element with other weapons if we can, so this perk will add a new dynamic to them. Horde Shuttle Damaging any unraveled targets with a weapon will occasionally spawn a Threadling. Threadlings are cute and dangerous and this perk helps us spawn more without even trying. Our Strand weapons play into it, the other perks we’re aiming for play into it, and it just makes sense to our play style. Solo Operative While players are the only member of their fireteam, they deal increased damage to all combatants they fight. We play Destiny 2 solo a lot of the time. That means that this perk will help us deal additional damage without changing anything we do. However, we’re also pretty good survivors and relish a chance to make comeback as the last Guardian standing. This perk gives us even more of a chance to do that.

How to Quickly Unlock Perks for the Queensfoil Censer in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

To quickly unlock more perks for the Queensfoil Censer in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish, players must complete as many experience-awarding activities as possible. This means paying attention to and completing all Seasonal Challenges as fast as possible, and acquiring bounties from Riven when possible to double down on any bonus XP that can be earned.

Players should also tackle every activity that awards additional experience for meting a certain number of runs per week such as Gambit matches, Crucible matches, Strikes, Riven’s Lair, and The Coil. These all have bounties that can be completed alongside them too, which will result in a huge amount of experience, therefore unlocking more perk slots in the Qeensfoil Censer.