What Are Rift Encounters In Fortnite OG? Loot Pool & Where To Find Them

Rift Encounters were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4, but the way they work brings together elements from throughout the game’s past seasons. Now Fortnite OG is underway, taking players back in time to Chapter 1’s map, they’re a tool to access future technology.

In Fortnite OG, Rift Encounters work slightly differently from how they have done so far. While they still appear randomly across the map and pull in beneficial items and characters, they no longer do so from past seasons. Instead, they pull from what is currently the future in Fortnite, providing players with massive advantages should they encounter one in a match.

Related: Where To Find Driftboards in Fortnite OG

What Are Rift Encounters in Fortnite OG

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rift Encounters are random Rifts that appear somewhere in the map in Fortnite OG, bringing items from another time in Fortnite’s history into the map for players to loot alongside an NPC who will protect that loot.

Once they’ve appeared, players should find it easy to track down these Rifts because they destroy any breakable objects close to them. What will appear once the Rift has triggered is an NPC with a few chests and items. These are always beneficial to the player, but some are better than others, depending on their rarity.

How to Find Rift Encounters

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to find Rift Encounters is to explore the map in Fortnite OG. There’s no way to predict them, and they can appear anywhere on the map at any time. They’re not like standard Rifts that players can jump into and teleport into the sky. These Rifts appear, usually with a noticeable audio cue and exclamation mark on the screen for any nearby players.

Rift Encounters can trigger without any players being close to them. It’s worth keeping this in mind because all that could be left is an NPC that looks like they’re phasing through time and a collection of loot to gather up before moving on.

Fortnite OG Rift Encounter Loot Pool

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve listed all the Fortnite OG Rift Encounters it’s possible to see in a match. The only one we’ve managed to confirm in-game is the Grapple Glove, but prominent leaker iFireMonkey has explained that the other Rift Encounters and their associated items will be coming to the season in the following weeks.

One point to remember is that these items could be from outside the standard Fortnite OG loot pool. This means players can pick up incredible items that will help them with a match if they keep their eyes and ears out for Rift Encounters.