Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Get The Vision of the Absolute in BG3

I never bought a weapon from a merchant in Baldur’s Gate 3; I just looted them from enemies, pulled them from the ground, or, in the case of the Vision of the Absolute, mashed two random weapon parts together.

The best weapons in BG3 come from deceitful Djinnis and exploding puzzles, not town merchants. Even in the early game, Baldur’s Gate 3 will test your resourcefulness and creativity to source cool weapons. While there is no crafting mechanic in-game, and you won’t be getting Dammon the Blacksmith until Act 2, you can still put your crafting skills to the test and combine two weapon parts to get a pretty hard-to-get weapon. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Vision of the Absolute in BG3.

Related: Can You Go Back to Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to Craft the Vision of the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image by Gamepur

To craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3, source the Shaft of a Broken Spear and Head of a Broken Spear in the Forest of The Wilderness in Act 1 and combine both parts in your inventory.

The Vision of the Absolute is an uncommon spear that can deal 3-8 damage and blinds targets with the Absolute Night trait. It’s not as good as the legendary Nyrulna, but it definitely holds its ground for an early-game weapon you can easily get just by being observant and crafty.

If you already have both Spear parts, open your inventory, right-click either the Shaft or Head of the Broken Spear, select the Combine option, and drag both parts to the crafting menu to craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3.

If you don’t own one or either of the Vision of the Absolute’s parts, below are some instructions on how to get them.

How to Find the Shaft of a Broken Spear in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shaft of the Broken Spear in BG3 can be found by looting Edowin’s body in The Wilderness’ Forest in Act 1. The exact coordinates are X:135; Y:445.

If you’ve not met Edowin yet, you’ll run into him for the first time in this location, though he won’t be in a chatty mood. After a gruesome cutscene, getting called The Absolute by a pair of weirdos, and deciding what to do with the Parasite Specimens, you’ll get to loot Edowin’s body to get the Shaft of a Broken Spear. This is the first component you need to craft the Vision of the Absolute in BG3.

How to Find the Head of the Broken Spear in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Head of the Broken Spear in BG3 can be found inside the Owlbear Nest in The Wilderness’ Forest in Act 1. The exact coordinates are X: 85; Y: 446.

You can either steal from or kill and loot the Owlbear to get the second part of the Vision of the Absolute in BG3. If you’ve already decided whether to kill or spare the Owlbear, then this choice is laid out for you.

Need more advice? Check out Gamepur’s complete Baldur’s Gate 3 guide for battle strategies, story tips, and BG3 gameplay breakdowns.