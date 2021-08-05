How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to the entrance of Corny Complex in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s dish to the entrance of Corny Complex. It’s not difficult as long as you know exactly where to go.

First, the best place to go to find the alien sample is certainly Dockside Dish, as this is closest to Corny Complex. You can find the alien sample in a case right beside the satellite dish there.

After that, hop in one of the IO vehicles that will be around and jump in and head straight for Corny Complex. You can cross the river at the best of the mountain and head straight across to the center of the farm, near the big red barn. On the east side of the building, you will find an underground entrance with another black crate beside it. Interact with that to place the sample inside and finish the quest.

