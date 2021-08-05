How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to the entrance of Corny Complex in Fortnite
Collect and deliver.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s dish to the entrance of Corny Complex. It’s not difficult as long as you know exactly where to go.
First, the best place to go to find the alien sample is certainly Dockside Dish, as this is closest to Corny Complex. You can find the alien sample in a case right beside the satellite dish there.
After that, hop in one of the IO vehicles that will be around and jump in and head straight for Corny Complex. You can cross the river at the best of the mountain and head straight across to the center of the farm, near the big red barn. On the east side of the building, you will find an underground entrance with another black crate beside it. Interact with that to place the sample inside and finish the quest.
You can find the rest of the week’s challenges below:
Week 9 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP
- Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP
- Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP
Week 9 Epic Challenges
- Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
- Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Drive an IO vehice with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
- Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to the extrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP