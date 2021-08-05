Where to find IO Launchpads in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 is to use an IO Launchpad. Like many of the challenges, this one is quite simple as long as you know what you are looking for.

IO Launchpads are bright, shiny jump pads that will send you flying up into the air if you jump on them. Then can be found at all the Satellite Bases that are located around the map, and at Slurpy Swamp.

Since the MOthership is trying to abduct Slurpy, IO has set up lots of Launchpads that players can use to jump between the different platforms that now make up the area.

