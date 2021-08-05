Where to find IO Launchpads in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
How high can you jump?
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 is to use an IO Launchpad. Like many of the challenges, this one is quite simple as long as you know what you are looking for.
IO Launchpads are bright, shiny jump pads that will send you flying up into the air if you jump on them. Then can be found at all the Satellite Bases that are located around the map, and at Slurpy Swamp.
Since the MOthership is trying to abduct Slurpy, IO has set up lots of Launchpads that players can use to jump between the different platforms that now make up the area.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 9 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP
- Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP
- Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP
Week 9 Epic Challenges
- Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
- Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Drive an IO vehice with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
- Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
- Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to the extrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP