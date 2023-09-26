Cyberpunk 2077 Run This Town: Should Jago Give Bennett his Contacts, Refuse to Give Them to Bennett, or Draw Your Weapon?

The Run This Town gig in Cyberpunk 2077 is a big one at the end of Phantom Liberty. This is where all the pieces fall together for Mr. Hands to acquire Dogtown, giving him a good opportunity to edge into the territory. There are a few obstacles, one of them happening during Hansen’s wake.

Here, Bennett and Jago will have a confrontation. Bennett wants to make sure that Jago remains loyal to him and to do this, he demands Jago hand over all his contacts. How you react to this situation dictates the future of Dogtown with Bennett as the leader. Should Jago give Bennett his contacts, is it better to refuse Bennett, or should you draw your weapon during Cyberpunk 2077’s Run This Town?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first option you can make during the Run This Town quest is to turn to Jago and tell him to give his contacts over to Bennett. Jago won’t want to do this at all, but your Cyberpunk 2077 character will encourage it, and as a sign of good faith, Jago will agree, but you will have to push him for this. You can choose to draw your weapon or push for Jago to make the agreement. It’s important to note that for this playthrough, I went to meet with Bennett before the wake to talk about Arasaka in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

If you choose to draw your weapon, forcing Jago to do this, Bennett and his will kill Jago. However, if you encourage the two of them to make the agreement, they’ll agree to bury the hatchet and concede that working together is the better idea in Cyberpunk 2077.

Between these two outcomes, it’s better to encourage Jago to make the agreement, as Bennett will kill him if he’s forced into this situation, which is not what you want to do. You want Jago and Bennett to work together in Barghest, exactly what Mr. Hands wants in Cyberpunk 2077.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second choice will have you telling Hansen that he can’t have those contacts. Your Cyberpunk 2077 character will tell Bennett that he can’t access those contacts because it’s not in his best interest, especially because he’s throwing a childish tantrum in the middle of a funeral. However, Bennett won’t agree to these terms. He’ll turn to his men, nodding, and eliminate Jago’s forces. He’ll then turn the gun on Jago, taking him out above Hansen’s body.

With Jago dead, your Cyberpunk 2077 character is free to leave the wake, but Bennett is taking over without any help from Jago or the contacts he had. Bennett will need to work from the ground up to secure his territory in Dogtown, and not having Jago on his side makes things even more complicated.

Should You Draw Your Weapon at Bennett in Run This Town?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you draw your weapon on Hansen’s body, eyeing Bennett, he stands down. Your Cyberpunk 2077 character will go into a speech about how Bennett needs to watch the rules and work with Jago moving forward. It’s up to them to take care of Dogtown; if they don’t, you’ll happily step in to ensure those rules are followed.

After this speech, Bennett agrees that it’d be a good idea for him and Jago to keep their partnership. He doesn’t make a move against Jago and respects your wishes. You’re allowed to leave Hansen’s wake, and you can report back to Mr. Hands when you make it to the ground floor, completing Run This Town in your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.

What’s The Best Outcome in Run This Town in Cyberpunk 2077?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between these choices, for my Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough, I went with drawing my weapon during the first exchange. Here, your character will force Bennett and Jago to stop their rivalry and force them to work together, rather than having Bennett turn on Jago. However, you can also do this for the Having Jago Give Bennett his contacts option, but you need to make sure you encourage Jago to work with Bennett rather than forcing him and using your gun at that moment. If you do this, Jago will be killed, and Bennett will have full control.

The best ending for this mission is to make sure Bennett and Jago are alive to work together, with Bennett as the leader, and Jago as the second. Mr. Hands will appreciate this, and it is exactly what he wanted in Cyberpunk 2077.