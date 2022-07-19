Dead by Daylight mid-Chapter update 6.1.0 patch notes – Prestige and progression rework, perk changes, matchmaking incentives, and more

The mid-Chapter update for Dead by Daylight’s Roots of Dread Chapter is now live. It brings with it a slew of changes to the game that rework many of the core systems dedicated fans have grown used to. In this guide, we’ve outlined every change in the update so you know how everything works with these reworked systems.

All the changes in the mid-Chapter update for Dead by Daylight Roots of Dread are highlighted by category below. Outside of these specific areas, the latest Tome for the game, Tome 12: Discordance, will start on July 20, and five new maze tiles have been added to the McMillan Estate map tile pool.

Mid-Chapter update gameplay changes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The core gameplay changes for Dead by Daylight in this update are as follows.

Generators now take 10 seconds longer (90 total) for Survivors to repair.

When a Killer kicks a generator, it causes regression and instantly removes 2.5% progression.

Bloodlust trigger times have fallen to 15 seconds for Tier 1, 25 seconds for Tier 2, and 35 seconds for Tier 3.

The time it takes for a Killer to recover after a successful attack, kick a pallet or wall, and kick a generator have all been reduced by 10%.

The duration of the speed boost Survivors get after being hit has been reduced to 1.8 seconds.

Survivors have a modified version of the Borrowed Time perk by default, with no perk required to use it.

Unhooked Survivors get a 7% movement speed bonus and Endurance for 5 seconds. These are removed if the Survivor performs a conspicuous action.

Endurance is canceled out by any conspicuous actions.

If a Survivor is in the Deep Wound state, they will drop to the Dying state if hit, even with Endurance active.

Mid-Chapter Killer and Survivor perk changes

Screenshot by Gamepur

After receiving feedback from the PTB of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive has reworked more than 30 perks for Killers and survivors. Some of the changes are small, such as reductions in timings, while others are more drastic. Almost every major perk that was part of a high-tier build has now been altered, meaning every build you know will need to be changed accordingly. Read up on which perks have changed and how before you jump into your next Trial with any sort of confidence that the outcome will be in your favor.

Mid-chapter update progression system changes

Screenshot by Gamepur

A lot has changed regarding progression in Dead by Daylight with this mid-Chapter update. See every change and how it affects you below.

The global Bloodpoint soft cap has been raised to 2 million.

Bloodpoint categories maximum has been raised to 10,000.

When you prestige a character, you no longer lose items, add-ons, perks, perk slots, or offerings. You just reset the Bloodweb level.

Teachable perks have been removed from the Bloodweb.

Level 51 of the Bloodweb now costs 20,000 Bloodpoints.

You can prestige a character up to 100 times.

At Prestige 1, 2, and 3, all a character’s perks are unlocked for use on all other Killers/Survivors at Tier 1, 2, and 3.

Prestige levels 4 to 6 unlock bloodified cosmetics where available.

Prestige levels 7 to 9 unlock Perk Charms.

Any currently prestiged characters will be upgraded by +2 levels once the mid-Chapter update has been downloaded. This means, for example, that any character at Prestige 1 will now be at Prestige 3. Unlocked perks may also boost this level by one level for every 120 unlocked perks. Prestige 9 is the highest level a character will transfer to.

Any already unlocked Teachable Perks are made immediately available to the relevant character unless another action has already done so.

New Prestige Crest artwork added.

Any character that was at Prestige 3 in the old system will now have a unique Bloody Prestige Portrait.

Mid-Chapter update Shrine of Secrets changes

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Shrine of Secrets has been completely reworked with this update. Read below to see how it functions now.

Teachable Perks have been removed from the Shrine of Secrets.

Purchasing a perk from the Shrine of Secrets immediately unlocks it for all Killers/Survivors at the level you buy it. Tier 1 perks cost 2,000 Iridescent Shards, Tier 2 perks cost 4,000 Iridescent Shards, and Tier 3 perks cost 6,000 Iridescent Shards.

You must buy the perks in tier order unless you’ve already unlocked them through the prestige system. The price will be discounted by 2,000 Iridescent Shards at Tier 2 and Tier 3 if you already own the previous tier.

You can purchase the same perk multiple times.

Purchasing a perk at Tier 3 that you already own at that tier will convert the Iridescent Shards spent into 100,000 Bloodpoints. You can only do this four times during a single rotation of the Shrine of Secrets.

What are Dead by Daylight’s matchmaking incentives?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Roots of Dread mid-Chapter update adds matchmaking incentives to Dead by Daylight. This means that when the balance between available Killers and survivors is tipped too far one way, meaning there aren’t enough Killers, for example, a matchmaking incentive will be triggered for all players with crossplay enabled. The matchmaking incentive offers players additional Bloodpoints if they play a match as a certain type of character, depending on what’s needed. These incentives will be removed when the balance between Killers and Survivors has been restored. You’ll see any matchmaking incentives that are available on the game’s home screen as you open it.

Mid-Chapter update bug fixes

Finally, the mid-Chapter update brings many bug fixes to Dead by Daylight. There are a lot of these, many of which you won’t care about if you don’t own the characters concerned. Such as The Pig, for example, which now has a more stable animation on its rush attack. Read through the official patch notes to see every bug fix to check if any you’re aware of have now been patched out.