Destiny 2 Firefright God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes several new Derelict Leviathan-themed weapons that are sure to scare everything that you point them at. One of those weapons is the Firefright, a 450rpm kinetic auto rifle with some quirks about it. For one, Firefright comes with one of the most unique reticles in Destiny 2, resembling a classic crosshair. Secondly, Firefright also comes with the new Extrovert origin trait which restores your health after getting final blows near multiple enemies or nightmares.

How to get Firefright

Thankfully, Firefright is quite easy to get if you plan on playing Season of the Haunted. First, you’ll get a curated roll of Firefright from the season pass at level 45. To farm the weapon, you’ll want to participate in the Nightmare Containment even on the Derelict Leviathan. Be sure that you have enough Vestiges of Dread to open the loot source at the end of the event. Once you get five deepsight versions of Firefright you will then be able to craft the weapon at the Enclave.

Sometimes in Destiny 2, a good-feeling weapon is held back by its trait pool selections. This just so happens to be the case with Firefright. In PvE, Firefright feels good to use and has a few alright traits available to it, but might be overshadowed by meta SMGs and auto rifles. In PvP, Firefright isn’t great purely due to its 450rpm archetype. That being said, 450rpm auto rifles are one buff away from being fantastic, so it’s probably worth farming for a good Firefright just in case.

Firefright Stats

Impact: 29

Range: 58

Stability: 41

Handling: 41

Reload Speed: 44

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 34

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Light Mag

Perk 1: Threat Detector / Fourth Time’s The Charm

Perk 2: Surrounded / Focused Fury

Masterwork: Reload Speed / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Fragile Focus

Perk 2: Elemental Capacitor

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

With your new weapon in hand, it’s time to start taking on some of Destiny 2’s latest content. Whether that’s something like the Crucible Ornament or finishing the Sever — Resolve quest, there’s plenty to do.