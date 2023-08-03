Disney Dreamlight Valley – All Critters Favorite Foods, Listed

Disney Dreamlight Valley has so many warm-fuzzy critters that players can collect and keep as pets while progressing and unlocking more biomes. They will see a variety of these creatures appear in the new areas, ranging from squirrels, sea turtles, foxes, and more. However, the only way to tame a critter for keeps is by feeding it its favorite food. Players will quickly learn that getting certain critters are a lot easier than others, as some will run away when you get close to them.

In order to fully claim a critter, players will need to feed the critter multiple times – coming back the next day to feed it again, as they can only be fed once every 24 hours. When it is finally tamed, players will get a little notification pop-up on the screen letting them know it was finally added to their collection. But it all starts with feeding them the right food. Here is everything you need to know about Critters and what food to feed them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Critters, Where to Find Them, & Rewards For Taming Them

There are a total of eight critter types in Disney Dreamlight Valley, ranging from a variety of different types and colors, and yes, players will have to tame each individual color of critter separately to collect them all, which will take some time to complete. Below is the list of critters that players will discover in the game.

Squirrels – Plaza

Rabbits – Peaceful Meadow

Turtles – Dazzle Beach

Raccoons – Forest of Valor

Crocodiles – Glade of Trust

Sunbirds – Sunlit Plateau

Foxes – Frosted Heights

Ravens – Forgotten Lands

There are many rewards that players will receive when feeding the critters. These come in little gift bags that will be super adorable, with a symbol on the front displaying what the item is categorized in the bag. Below is a list of all the rewards critters give.

Crystals

Dream Shards

Memory Pieces

Motifs

Night Shards

Seeds

What Do Critters Eat? Favorite Foods & Where to Find Them

Each critter eats a different food, many of which come from the same biome that they spawn in, making it a bit easier to attract and tame them. Players will want to keep a couple of that food in their inventory so when they come up on one of the critters, they will be prepared to feed it at the first opportunity they have.

Critter Image Critter Name Food Image Food Name Food Location Squirrel Peanuts Remy’s Restaurant Rabbit Carrot Peaceful Meadow Turtle Seaweed Bodies of Water Raccoon Blueberries Dazzle Beach

Forest of Valor Crocodile Lobster Gold Ripples in Glade of Trust Sunbird Flowers Each bird requires a different flower based on color (see below) Fox White Sturgeon Gold Ripples in Frosted Heights Raven Any Five-Star Meal N/A

Sunbirds are one of the only critters that do require different foods, instead of just having one favorite overall, players will actually need to get different food based on the color of the bird they are trying to tame. Below is a list to make the process a lot easier.

Red Sunbird – Red Bromeliad

– Red Bromeliad Golden Sunbird – Sunflower

– Sunflower Orchid Sunbird – Orange Houseleek

– Orange Houseleek Emerald Sunbird – Green Passion Lily

– Green Passion Lily Turquoise Sunbird – Pink Houseleek

Once a critter has been fed this food multiple times, sometimes as little as just twice, it will be added to the player’s collection. That is everything to know about critters and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can have fun taming them.