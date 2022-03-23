Does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have free PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades? Answered

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is opening to adventurers soon. Its release date is this Friday, March 25, and it’ll be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. What’s more, it’ll support full cross-play — the result of some “impossible work” on the developer’s side. But what about upgrades for those who don’t own a PS5 or Series X/S yet?

That’s where things get a bit complicated. First of all, according the Tiny Tina’s FAQ page, there is no free upgrade for any basic version of the game. Free upgrades are only available for the digital or disc versions of the Chaotic Great and Next Level editions. If you want to upgrade the standard game, you’ll have to pay an additional fee.

However, there is an exception to this as well. Standard digital versions across the board offer a paid upgrade to PS5 and Series X/S, and the same goes for the standard physical PS4 disc. The standard disc version on Xbox One, however, cannot be upgraded at all. It will of course play on the newer console, but there is no way to upgrade it to the native Series X/S version, paid or otherwise. Keep this in mind when you’re deciding which version to buy.

Of course, if you’re planning to pick up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC, you can ignore those caveats and play it at the best settings for your machine. Just be sure to check the PC requirements to see what yours is capable of. Minimum and recommended specs are provided.