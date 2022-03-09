Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Should you kill Hakon during the Nightrunners quest?

If you give control of the antenna to Frank at the end of the Broadcast story quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human then, when you complete the next story quest, The Shoe, the Nightrunners story quest will begin. Your first objective is to meet Frank in the Fish Eye, so go ahead and do that. Agree to go and activate the military antenna, then follow the yellow marker to the building, and use the lift on its northeast side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go west, then climb up onto the platform, and use the platforms, horizontal bars, and grapple points to make your way up around the outside of the building. Pretty soon you’ll come to an office with an Inhibitor container in it, so be sure to stop off and pick that up. Grapple three times in a row to get around the next corner, then climb up, and go inside again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up the elevator shafts to get up a few more floors further up then, after a few more offices, you’ll be outside again. Continue up and around in the same way as before. If it feels like you’re doing the same thing again and again, then you’re probably going the right way, but eventually you’ll come to something different: a vertical air vent shaft. Climb up it to reach the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab onto one of the rotating parts of the tower on the southeast side, then shimmy up it and climb up to the platform above. Grapple to the tower to the northwest, and kick the ladder down (that’ll be a shortcut if you fall). Use the zipline to get across to the northeast tower, then use the rotating poles to get to the top. Grapple south to the tower on the far side of the roof, kick down the ladder, then climb up a couple more rotating poles. Jump to the yellow ledges around the top of the tower, then climb onto the top platform, and activate the antenna, thus completing the North Loop Radio Tower activity. Flick another switch to set the proper frequency and listen in on the Renegades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next antenna is on the same rooftop as Military Airdrop THB-FH3 and, depending on your gliding skill and Paraglider upgrade level, you can glide most or all of the way there from the first antenna. If you do need to climb to the top, you’ll need to climb the adjacent building (to the southwest) to reach the top. Kill all the Renegades on the roof, then turn on the antenna.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over to the old offices on Garrison Boulevard (we recommend gliding again) and discover that the Renegades, realizing you were listening in, have set a trap for you. But that just means more Renegades for you to kill, so go ahead and do that. Kill the Renegade Bigwig and you’ll do that thing where you go “volatile”, and that’ll make it easier to kill a bunch more Renegades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now it’s time to meet Hakon in Lower Dam Ayre and, once again, this journey is doable by Paraglider. Go up inside the Church of Saint John of God, and open up the archway. You’ll jump down and find Hakon, who will demand the GRE Key. The choices at this point don’t make that much difference, but generally speaking, you should not give Hakon the GRE Key — he’ll summon a bunch of Renegades for you to kill anyway. Kill them, then talk to Hakon again to fight him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, you don’t have to kill Hakon (in fact, you can’t kill him yet). Just weaken him a bit and you’ll have one of your infection flare-ups. Hakon is now hiding in the upper levels of the church. Get onto the walkway and grapple northwest to the platform marked with red cloth, and open the door. Defeat Hakon then interact with the exit doors. Hakon will get up and you have a choice between saying “Let’s not fight.” and “Come any closer and I’ll have no choice.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you left Hakon to die during the Revolution quest, then it doesn’t matter what you say here; you’ll have to kill him. If you say, “Come any closer and I’ll have no choice.” then you’ll also kill him. But if you helped him during Revolution, and you say “Let’s not fight.” now, he’ll back down and Lawan will show up.

Lawn will want to kill Hakon too, so the question then becomes: should you let Lawan kill Hakon? If you say, “Do what you need to do.” Lawan will kill Hakon. If you say, “Hear me out, Lawn. Don’t do it.” Lawan won’t kill Hakon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s up to you what choices you make but, being as objective as we can, we’d say that you should not kill Hakon. If you don’t, then he survives to the end of the game, and Lawan becomes a Nightrunner, both of which result in a better ending to the game.