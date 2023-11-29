7 Easiest Warframes To Get For New Players

If you cling to your starter Warframe, things can quickly get boring. But switching Warframes completely changes the pace and feel of the game.

My starting Warframe was Volt, arguably the fastest of the three. Switching from Volt to Ember was an absolute game changer both for the better and worse. I got a taste of new powers and gameplay, but Ember‘s slower, focused on single-target damage. Saying goodbye to Volt’s speed and AoE attacks was tough. So, just so you don’t make the same mistake as I did, here are some of the best starter frames you can quickly get in the early game of Warframe.

1. Rhino

Rhino blueprint: Drops from Jackal on Fossa, Venus.

Drops from Jackal on Fossa, Venus. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Rihno Neuroptics, 1 Rhino Chassis, 1 Rhino Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

Rhino is likely the first frame you’ll craft in Warframe, mostly because his blueprint is pretty accessible. The Jackal boss fight is tied to the main story, so there’s no skipping this drop. Plus, crafting each piece won’t be hard once you understand how Foundry works.

The Rhino warframe is excellent for beginners. You’ll become an early-game powerhouse with his iron-skin ability and get near-invulnerability. Rhino’s iron skin ensures you leave missions unscathed. You could even boost Rhino’s strength with mods like Steel Fiber for an even tankier build.

2. Zephyr

Zephyr Blueprint: Acquired from the Tenno Lab in the Clan Dojo.

Acquired from the Tenno Lab in the Clan Dojo. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Zephyr Neuroptics, 1 Zephyr Chassis, 1 Zephyr Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

It’s sad that the only “female” starter Warframe is Mag, a Warframe that’s been memed to death for how bad she is. Whether it’s true or not, as a newbie, I was totally put off from choosing her.

That means my only chance of getting a Warframe that represented me early was crafting Zephyr, the next second-best accessible Warframe for beginners.

She offers an incredible blend of crowd control and survivability. Turbulence, her third ability, makes you untouchable from range, while Air Burst and Tornado unleash damage chaos upon your enemies. To build Zephyr, prioritize mods that increase ability duration and efficiency to maximize her control over the battlefield.

3. Saryn

Saryn Blueprint: Acquired from Kela De Thaym in Merrow, Sedna.

Acquired from Kela De Thaym in Merrow, Sedna. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Saryn Neuroptics, 1 Saryn Chassis, 1 Saryn Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

Saryn is a stellar pick for beginners in Warframe. Her abilities focus on spreading toxic damage, especially with her Spores and Miasma skills, which deal more damage than you would think. She’s also got a healing and decoy skill, Molt, which makes her super fun and dynamic to play.

With a Warframe that deals damage over time, like Saryn, you definitely want to increase her strength and range with mods.

4. Wukong

Wukong Blueprint: Acquired from Tenno Lab in the Clan Dojo.

Acquired from Tenno Lab in the Clan Dojo. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Wukong Neuroptics, 1 Wukong Chassis, 1 Wukong Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

Wukong is as jack-of-all-trades as starter Warframes can get. His Celestial Twin skill doubles your damage output, Cloud Walker provides healing and mobility, and Defy turns him temporarily invincible. He really can do everything.

Because what makes Wukong really cool is his abilities, any mod that can enhance ability duration will suit him fine.

5. Garuda

Garuda Blueprint: Acquired from the Vox Solaris quest.

Acquired from the Vox Solaris quest. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Garuda Neuroptics, 1 Garuda Chassis, 1 Garuda Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

Garuda is a self-sustaining frame with a taste for blood, and I love her for it. She’s as close as a healer as you can get in Warframe and pretty deadly in combat, too. Her abilities provide healing, energy regeneration, and powerful slashes.

Mods should boost Garuda’s strength and ability duration. Embrace her vampiric nature and revel in the blood-soaked chaos.

6. Hildryn

Hildryn Blueprint: Acquired from the Vox Solaris quest.

Acquired from the Vox Solaris quest. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Hildryn Neuroptics, 1 Hildryn Chassis, 1 Hildryn Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

Hildryn is a unique starter Warframe that brings energy and shields to the forefront. Her abilities revolve around shield manipulation, with mods enhancing her shield and ability strength. If you prioritize robustness over speed, Hildryn can be your energy powerhouse.

Hildryn’s ideal mods should prioritize her shield strength to make her even sturdier.

7. Excalibur

Excalibur Blueprint: Acquired from the Vor’s Prize quest.

Acquired from the Vor’s Prize quest. Materials required to craft: 25000 Credits, 1 Excalibur Neuroptics, 1 Excalibur Chassis, 1 Excalibur Systems, and 1 Orokin Cell

While not acquired like the others, Excalibur is still a solid starter warframe, especially if you’re into melee. He focuses on swordplay and radial damage. His abilities, especially Exalted Blade, make him an excellent choice for beginners looking to master the art of melee combat.