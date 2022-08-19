Every Prattling Pate in Elden Ring, and where to find them

There are a total of eight Prattling Pates to find within the sprawling lands of Elden Ring. These items allow players to talk to each other using specific phrases while invading, or assisting, other players.

Having eight spread across the massive lands of the title means players will need to scrutinize the entire land (and dungeons), and will likely miss a few unless following a guide. Pates are found almost entirely within dungeons, and typically a short step away from where players need to go for progression anyway, so there’s no reason not to grab them.

#1 — ‘Hello’

Stormfoot Catacombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

This tends to be the first Prattling Pate found as it’s just a short distance north from the The First Step. This Pate is found behind the first gargoyle flame pillar — use an arrow to drop the pillar, walk behind, and grab it.

#2 — ‘Thank You’

Tombsward Catacombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the southern landmass of Limgrave you’ll find the Tombsward Catacombs dungeon underneath a fallen pillar. Progress through the dungeon until you reach the gargoyle flame pillar, and a large room on the left will hold the Pate. Four skeletons will spawn after grabbing it — eliminate them, and progress through the dungeon by riding the gargoyle flame pillar upwards.

#3 — ‘Please Help’

Impaler’s Catacombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the first right after the boss gate and you’ll be in a large room where the floor rises to impale players on the ceiling. Get under the floor to find this Pate, and progress through the dungeon proper.

#4 — ‘Wonderful’

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

When players reach the stairs heading downwards at the beginning, simply drop to the bottom floor. This Pate is found on the northern side of the room.

#5 — ‘Apologies’

Unsightly Catacombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Work through the dungeon until you find the switch to open the boss gate. The Pate is found on the western side of that room on a corpse, and is visible from the switch.

#6 — ‘You’re Beautiful’

Hermit Village, Mt. Gelmir

Screenshot by Gamepur

This takes a bit of work to get to, but is the singular Pate necessary for a quest chain. From Volcano Manor, move west and down the path across the Minor Erdtree, then continue along that path until you cross the Magma Wyrm. You’ll come across the Hermit Village, with this Pate sitting on some stairs. Note that there are multiple enemies that will spawn in this village — work slowly to avoid an untimely demise.

#7 — Let’s get to it

Sainted Hero’s Grave

Screenshot by Gamepur

This dungeon is found just west of the entrance to the Capital, and involves a light mechanic where enemies must be pulled into circles for them to become vulnerable. Move through this dungeon until you run into a Duelist with a flail — the Pate is found just prior to this enemy.

#8 — ‘My beloved’

Haligtree Canopy

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the start of the optional Haligtree dungeon, there is a corpse on a pile of flower petals. You can either leap onto the petals to grab this Pate, or try to methodically clear the area and walk onot it from below. Either way, caution is advised — this dungeon isn’t for the faint of heart.