Ballads of Breeze Guide for Genshin Impact — Windblume’s Breath

Much like the Arataki’s Drumalong Festival in 2022, the Ballads of Breeze is a rhythm minigame that Travelers can participate in during the Windblume’s Breath in Genshin Impact. If you are new or missed out on this past music-centric event, the core mechanic of the activity is straightforward. You listen to the tune of an instrumental melody while tapping your screen or pushing the key/button inputs shown. If you are familiar with games like DJMax Respect, completing the Ballads of Breeze should be a cakewalk. Conversely, there are multiple accessibility options in place for those less skilled in rhythmic gameplay.

How to unlock Ballads of Breeze in Genshin Impact

Unlocking Ballads of Breeze in Genshin Impact is the same procedure as gaining access to the other two main activities of the Windblume’s Breath Event. You must complete “A Gathering of Outlanders,” which is the event’s introductory quest involving the reunion of friends from Mondstadt and Sumeru. This quest does not include any combat or puzzles; you only need to enjoy the pleasant dialogue cutscenes between your favorite Genshin characters. Once the “A Gathering of Outlanders” is over, head to Windblume Leisure, the event’s main site outside the northern gate of Mondstadt City, and speak with Lizzie.

How to play Ballads of Breeze in Genshin Impact

As noted above, playing Ballads of Breeze during Windblume’s Breath of Genshin Impact is exceptionally straightforward. After talking to Lizzie, you can access the rhythm minigame by speaking with her again or using the Event Menu. There are a total of seven songs, with a new one being released over a five-day period. Each piece has three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Pro. Those more familiar with rhythm games will likely feel at home on Hard or Pro, but Normal should be easy enough for any player to complete. From our testing, there is a notable jump in difficulty from Normal to Hard, and Pro is similar to Hard with a higher speed and slightly more notes.

However, we recommend that all Genshin Impact players attempt Pro difficulty in the Ballads of Breeze if possible. The Festive Tickets received from each tier are highly valuable for the rewards they can be exchanged for, which include Talent Level-Up Materials and an ultrarare Crown of Insight. If you feel like the challenge is still too much for you, the Ballads of Breeze offers accessibility settings that might help your experience. On the event activity’s screen, select the “Settings” button at the top. The options will allow you to alter key bindings, interface visuals, and the speed at which notes fall. These are all in place to ensure you have the best experience possible while earning rewards.

Additionally, the Ballads of Breeze of Windblume’s Breath in Genshin Impact will allow you to access songs from past events, such as the aforementioned Arataki’s Drumalong Festival. To revisit these songs, select Edit Beatmap next to Select Difficulty on the event activity’s screen. Once you have completed one of the seven songs featured in Windblume’s Breath, always make sure you claim your rewards since they are not provided automatically. The Ballads of Breeze will be available until the event ends on March 20, 2023.