Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 Epic and Legendary quests – all map challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 has arrived. The new Fortnite season is underway, which means all new epic and legendary quests to be completed on the never ending hunt for levels for our Battle Pass.

As always, there are multiple epic quests, and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000. You can find the full list of challenges below

Accept a quest from a payphone

Collect different types of weapons

Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs

Legendary Quest – Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger

We are still discovering all the quests for this week in Fortnite, and will be updating this guide regularly.