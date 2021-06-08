How to collect different IO Tech Weapons in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in the first week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to collect different IO Tech weapons. These are new weapons that seem to be designed to counteract the aliens that are trying to invade the island.

You can find them in various different locations on the map. First, the new satellite compounds that can be found all over the map will contain long chests with the IO symbol on them. Opening these can yield IO Tech weapons.

IO Guards can be found at these bases and can drop the weapons, or they can be found guarding crashed UFO sites such as the one at Durr Burger Restaurant.

Finally, the Corny Complex farm is hiding a secret IO base underneath the main house. Heading inside and to the right will lead players to a porta-potty that will send them through a tunnel into the base.

